A nationwide crowdfunding effort led by influencer and social worker Prateek Kwatra helped raise ₹9 crore for the treatment of a three-year-old girl diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that affects muscle strength and movement.

The child, Kaashvi, received the Zolgensma gene therapy at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on April 8, 2026. The treatment is regarded as one of the costliest gene therapies globally and is used for patients suffering from SMA.

Crowdfunding Campaign Drew Support From Across India

Kaashvi’s family had been struggling to arrange funds for the treatment, whose international cost exceeds ₹16 crore. The campaign gained momentum after Prateek Kwatra shared the child’s story across his social media platforms, which collectively reach more than 90 million followers on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Within weeks, thousands of contributors from India and overseas donated to the fundraiser, helping the campaign cross the ₹9 crore mark. The drive has emerged as one of the country’s greatest individual medical crowdfunding efforts for a rare disease treatment.

According to details shared during the campaign, Kaashvi was diagnosed with SMA at the age of 3.4 years. The condition is caused by a deficiency of the survival motor neuron protein, leading to progressive muscle weakness and severe respiratory complications in many patients.

AIIMS Delhi Administers Zolgensma Therapy

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi administered the Zolgensma gene therapy through a one-time intravenous infusion. The treatment works by delivering a functional copy of the SMN1 gene directly into motor neurons to slow or stop disease progression.

Medical experts worldwide have identified Zolgensma as a major advancement in SMA treatment because of its potential to improve motor functions in children diagnosed with the disorder.

The successful administration of the therapy at AIIMS is also being viewed as an important step in improving access to advanced treatment options for rare diseases in India.

Social Media Influence and Healthcare Fundraising

The campaign has also highlighted the growing role of digital platforms in supporting medical fundraising initiatives. Prateek Kwatra, who is known for using his online platforms for social causes and patient support campaigns, described the fundraiser as a collective effort by supporters across the country.

“This was never about me. This was about every single person who donated, shared, prayed, and believed. Kaashvi’s smile is the reward for 14 million hearts that beat together.”

The case has renewed discussions around the affordability of rare disease therapies in India and the need for stronger public support systems, policy interventions and wider access to gene therapy programmes for patients with life-threatening conditions like SMA.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)