SEZ-Based Expansion Strategy Strengthens Manufacturing And Innovation Capabilities

Chakr Innovation has consolidated its manufacturing and research operations at its export-oriented Special Economic Zone (SEZ) facility in Haryana, a move aimed at improving operational efficiency and supporting future growth plans.

The company, which develops Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECDs) for diesel generators, said the integration follows its $23 million fundraising round completed in September 2025. By bringing key functions together at a single location, the company expects to streamline operations and enhance coordination across teams.

Manufacturing and Research Teams Move Under One Roof

The consolidation marks the first time Chakr's manufacturing and research and development functions will operate from the same facility. The company believes the integrated setup will help reduce delays often associated with managing activities across multiple locations.

According to the company, closer collaboration between teams is expected to shorten the time required to move products from development to commercial deployment. The facility will also incorporate AI-driven quality control systems and manufacturing automation to improve operational efficiency and maintain product consistency.

The company expects these upgrades to support higher production capacity while ensuring quality standards remain consistent as demand increases.

SEZ Facility to Support Expansion Plans

The Haryana SEZ facility is expected to play a key role in the company's next phase of growth. With manufacturing activities centralised, the company is looking to strengthen its ability to serve both domestic and international markets.

The SEZ status offers advantages that can support export-oriented operations and improve competitiveness in overseas markets. The company said the integrated facility has been designed to support current requirements while also preparing for future demand.

The move reflects a broader effort to build a more streamlined and scalable operational framework.

Pune Operations to Be Shifted to Haryana

As part of the transition, operations at the company's Pune facility will be phased out, with all activities being transferred to the Haryana location.

Chakr stated that customers and business partners can expect uninterrupted supply and service during the migration process. The company added that the consolidated facility has already been prepared to handle existing production volumes and future growth requirements.

Sustainability Remains a Key Priority

The consolidation also aligns with the company's sustainability objectives. By centralising operations at a single facility, Chakr expects to reduce its own operational carbon footprint.

The initiative complements the company's broader focus on reducing particulate emissions from diesel generators through its emission control technologies. With manufacturing and innovation functions now operating from one location, the company aims to create a more efficient production ecosystem while supporting long-term growth and environmental goals.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)