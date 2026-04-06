Punjab’s Sadak Surakhya Force: Saving Lives, One Mile At A Time

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, the Punjab Government is transforming the state into a safer, more secure, and accident-free region. With a clear focus on protecting citizens on every road, the government has launched state-of-the-art road safety initiatives, ensuring every commuter reaches their destination safely.

The Sadak Surakhya Force: Punjab’s Lifesaver

In line with this vision, the Sadak Shurakhya Force (SSF) was established in Punjab. Over the past two years, this specialized team has achieved remarkable success, significantly reducing fatalities and enhancing emergency response across the state.

50% Drop in Road Accident Fatalities

Since its start, the SSF has transformed road safety management in Punjab. Quick on-site help, immediate first aid, and prompt medical care have resulted in a 48% drop in road accident deaths.

To put it in perspective:

2020: 1,955 deaths due to road accidents

2024: 1,016 on-the-spot deaths on highways

The SSF has already saved 940 lives by reaching accident sites quickly and providing essential emergency support.

Rapid Response Within 6 Minutes

The Sadak Surakhya Force currently has about 1,500 personnel and operates 144 modern, fully equipped vehicles. With teams stationed roughly every 30 miles, they typically arrive at accident scenes within 6 to 6.5 minutes.

Vehicles are outfitted with AI-powered systems, cutters, and first-aid kits, enabling personnel to provide immediate assistance while preventing further casualties. Beyond accidents, the SSF’s presence has also curbed highway crimes such as theft and robbery, ensuring safer travel for all.

Safer Roads, Fewer Accidents

Punjab is constructing approximately 43,000 kilometers of roads, connecting villages to major national highways. Better roads and enhanced traffic management have contributed to a reduction in total road accidents from 4,700 to 2,338, reflecting the Punjab Government’s unwavering commitment and strategic foresight.

Eliminating High-Risk “Bloody Roads”

Highlighting the success, CM Bhagwant Singh Maan notes that the Sadak Surakhya Force has drastically reduced fatalities, making Punjab a model for other states. Critical accident-prone areas, such as the Patiala-Sirhind Road, often referred to as “Bloody Roads,” have been made significantly safer, saving countless lives.

Punjab, once among the top three states in the country for road accident fatalities, has now become a model state for road safety, ensuring victims receive immediate medical attention and their lives are protected.

Punjab’s Road Safety Vision: A National Model

Through innovative planning, strategic deployment, and citizen-centric governance, the Punjab Government has set a new benchmark for road safety in India. With the Sadak Surakhya Force, every journey in Punjab is safer, every citizen is protected, and every life matters.

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