Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, Punjab is making historic progress in healthcare, ensuring citizens across the state have access to high-quality medical treatment without financial burden. With ambitious initiatives in education and health, the Punjab Government is transforming Punjab into a state where every family’s well-being is a priority.

Expanding Coverage for All Residents

The Punjab Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana has been enhanced to offer cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family annually. This innovative step guarantees that millions of families across Punjab have access to world-class healthcare without income-based restrictions.

Eligible beneficiaries include:

All original residents of Punjab with valid voter ID cards.

Children under 18 years of age are covered through their parents or guardians.

Government employees, pensioners, and contractual, outsourced, or consultancy staff across government departments, corporations, trusts, and societies.

Coverage for 3 Crore Citizens

The scheme aims to provide cashless treatment to nearly 3 crore citizens through approximately 65 lakh health cards issued to eligible families. Each family will be entitled to up to ₹10 lakh per year to ensure no financial hurdles during treatment.

Health Card: Your Key to Cashless Treatment

The Health Card issued by the Punjab Government is the primary document for availing benefits under this scheme. Cards can be obtained via:

Seva Kendras (Service Centers)

Common Service Centres

Online registration using Aadhaar or the Punjab voter ID

To maximise outreach, trained youth volunteers will assist families across Punjab in registering for health cards, ensuring that every eligible household benefits from the scheme.

Extensive Medical Coverage Across Specialities

The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana covers over 2,300 medical conditions, including critical diseases like:

Orthopedics

General Medicine

Cardiology

Neurology

Nephrology

Urology

Oncology

Beneficiaries will have access to cashless healthcare services through a strong network of government hospitals, private hospitals, public-private partnership hospitals, and all medical colleges across Punjab.

Robust Infrastructure and Budget Support

Currently, 823 hospitals are part of the network, and the Punjab Government continues to expand it to reach every citizen. To effectively implement this ambitious initiative, a budget of ₹1,200 crore has been allocated. This guarantees efficient, timely, and high-quality medical care for families all across Punjab.

A Transformative Step in Public Healthcare

The Punjab Government’s Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana is more than a program; it is a commitment to the health and welfare of every Punjabi. With cashless treatment, wide-ranging coverage, and strong hospital networks, Punjab is emerging as a national model for inclusive and comprehensive healthcare.

In Punjab, healthcare is no longer a privilege; it's a right accessible to everyone under the visionary leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Maan.

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