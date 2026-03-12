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HomeInfotainmentMMCF Awards 2026 to Honour Champions of Service, Heritage and Courage in Udaipur

MMCF Awards 2026 to Honour Champions of Service, Heritage and Courage in Udaipur

The MMCF Awards 2026 in Udaipur will recognise individuals across culture, social service, governance and heritage preservation, celebrating excellence and dedication to society.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 07:39 PM (IST)

The annual awards presented by the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation will once again celebrate individuals whose work reflects commitment, courage and public service. The upcoming MMCF Awards 2026 will be presented by Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar, the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar, continuing a tradition that has recognised outstanding contributions to society for over four decades.

The awards were first established in 1980 by Bhagwat Singhji Mewar, the 75th Custodian of the House of Mewar. They were created to honour individuals whose work embodies the enduring values associated with the legacy of Mewar. Over the years, the recognition has evolved into a respected platform acknowledging achievements across diverse fields, including culture, governance, environmental stewardship, heritage conservation and social service.

MMCF Awards 2026 to Honour Champions of Service, Heritage and Courage in Udaipur

A Legacy of Recognising Service and Contribution

Over the decades, the awards have recognised notable personalities from India and abroad who have played significant roles in strengthening communities, safeguarding culture and advancing public welfare. The honours continue to reflect ideals of responsibility, courage and service that are deeply connected with the historic heritage of Mewar.

This year’s ceremony will see several distinguished individuals recognised for their achievements and dedication. Dr. Molly Emma Aitken will receive the Colonel James Tod Award, while Kamlesh Singh will be honoured with the Haldighati Award. Marimuthu Yoganathan will be presented with the Maharana Udai Singh Award in recognition of his work in social service.

Honouring Courage, Culture and Public Service

The Panna Dhai Award will recognise extraordinary courage and humanitarian spirit. The recipients this year include Capt. Pranav Chhabria, Tejas Chavan, Mohammad Taj Hayat, Catherine Varshney, Sushmita David, Deborah Tavares and Isha Jayakar.

Vedmurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe will receive the Maharishi Harit Rashi Award. Meanwhile, the Maharana Mewar Award will be presented to Prithika Yashini and Bhuwanesh Jain. Tarun Kumar Dadhich will be honoured with the Maharana Kumbha Award, and Ajay Rawat will receive the Maharana Sajjan Singh Award.

In the field of music and cultural heritage, the Dagar Gharana Award will be presented to renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia for his immense contribution to Indian classical music.

MMCF Awards 2026 to Honour Champions of Service, Heritage and Courage in Udaipur

Recognising Youth and Community Excellence

Additional honours include the Rana Punja Award for Dimple Chandat and the Aravali Award for Avani Lekhara and Ram Ratan Jat. Rajesh Vaishnav will receive a Special Award. The ceremony will also acknowledge excellence in public service by recognising the Best Police Station of Rajasthan.

The Foundation will also celebrate young achievers through the Bhamashah Awards, Maharana Raj Singh Awards and Maharana Fateh Singh Awards. These honours aim to encourage academic excellence and recognise outstanding achievements among students.

The Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation has long worked to preserve the cultural heritage of Mewar while supporting initiatives related to education, environmental awareness and community outreach. Through the MMCF Awards, the organisation continues to highlight individuals whose dedication reflects the enduring values of courage, compassion and responsibility.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
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