Centralised Refund Process Announced for Students Affected by 2025 Class Suspension

FIITJEE has announced that it will begin issuing proportionate fee refunds to families whose children were affected by the suspension of offline classes at some centres in 2025. The IIT JEE coaching institute said the refund process will begin in late June 2026 and will be administered centrally through its Corporate Office in Delhi

The institute stated that parents of impacted students have already been informed about the decision. According to FIITJEE, the refund initiative is designed to ensure transparency and uniformity, with the entire process handled by the corporate office instead of individual centres.

Refund Process to Be Managed Centrally

In its communication to parents, FIITJEE said details about individual refund amounts will be shared by June 15, 2026. The institute will also activate a dedicated email address from June 16, 2026 to help parents seek clarification or follow up in case they do not receive the information on time.

The organisation said the refund system is intended to maintain accountability and transparency while addressing the concerns of families affected by the disruption.

The institute also expressed regret over the difficulties experienced by students and parents. The leadership stated that the disruption was linked to what it described as a pre-planned external conspiracy that created a hostile situation for some centres to operate normally. It also noted that misleading claims circulated during the period, including allegations that certain centres had been sold to unrelated entities.

Shift to Online Classes During Crisis

FIITJEE said it took immediate steps to prevent academic disruption by moving students to online learning through the FIITJEE eSchool platform. The institute reported that many students continued attending classes digitally during the period.

According to the institute, this transition helped students continue preparing for major examinations such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, board examinations, Olympiads, NTSE and other competitive tests without major interruptions.

New Operating Model Under FIITJEE Universe

As part of its rebuilding strategy, FIITJEE has announced a shift toward a collaborative structure with entrepreneurs under what it calls the FIITJEE Universe framework.

Under this model, centres will operate across multiple formats, including FIITJEE Centres for coaching programmes, FIITJEE World Schools and Junior Colleges aligned with state board curricula, and FIITJEE Global Schools that follow the CBSE syllabus.

The institute said the structure will avoid traditional franchise fees and royalties. Instead, it will require a one-time setup contribution and a modest annual licence fee, which the organisation said will be directed toward strategy development, innovation and systems management.

School and college institutions within the framework will be run by not-for-profit organisations such as the FIITJEE Foundation for Education Research Training (FFERT), while coaching centres will function separately.

Institute Emphasises Long-Term Educational Vision

Founded by D.K. Goel in 1992, FIITJEE said the refund decision reflects its long-standing principles of transparency and commitment to students.

The institute noted that over the years it has expanded beyond coaching to develop broader education initiatives, including integrated school programmes launched in 2003. It also highlighted its educational framework built around eight pillars that it says go beyond the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020.

With what it calls FIITJEE 2.0, the institute said it aims to rebuild its operations while focusing on improving service standards and helping students reach their full potential, including those who may have previously struggled academically.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)