Over One Lakh Telangana Students Evaluated On Reasoning And Problem-Solving

A new education initiative in Telangana is shifting the spotlight from marks and rankings to cognitive ability, with more than 1.12 lakh students assessed on how they think rather than what they memorise.

The CogniCHAMP India Scholarship, Telangana Edition 2026, conducted by CognitiveScore.ai, evaluated students from 387 schools across the state. The assessment focused on reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making and independent thinking, skills that are increasingly seen as critical in an AI-driven world.

A Different Approach to Measuring Merit

For decades, academic success in India has largely been judged by percentages and rank lists. CogniCHAMP takes a different route by assessing students on cognitive skills that go beyond textbook recall.

The initiative is the flagship programme of CognitiveScore.ai, co-founded by Kirti Kumar Jain and Vikram Singh Negi.

“In a world where AI can answer any question, the real differentiator is how a child thinks. CogniCHAMP is a step towards recognising and nurturing that ability at scale.”

Kirti Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, CognitiveScore.ai

The founders believe that while technology can generate answers, critical thinking remains a uniquely human strength that education systems must prioritise.

Telangana Chosen as the First State

Telangana was selected for the first edition of CogniCHAMP, reflecting the state’s growing emphasis on innovation and future-ready education.

The programme’s organisers said the state’s focus on technology and reform made it an ideal starting point for a cognitive assessment model that may be expanded nationally.

Top Schools and Student Winners Announced

The CogniCHAMP Awards 2026 recognised outstanding performers across four academic categories: Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary.

Among schools, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad, secured the top position. St. Alphonsus High School, Nalgonda, ranked second, while St. Andrews School, Hyderabad, finished third.

Student winners included Zayan Ashar, Rrishan Jain and Suhakshitha in the Foundational category. In the Preparatory category, honours went to Akinepally Rukmini Krishna Atharv, Anthadpula Isaac and Shaik Hafsa.

Yuvana Mavuram, Cheerla Abhi Ram and Melissa Susai were recognised in the Middle category, while Vangala Dhruvanath, Naikoti Bharath Chandr and Moksh Jain topped the Secondary category.

Education Reform Voices Back the Initiative

The awards ceremony was attended by Shri Jayaprakash Narayan Garu, Founder and President of the Loksatta Party, as Special Guest of Honour.

Organisers said the Telangana edition is intended to be the first step in a larger national effort to redefine how schools, parents and policymakers understand student potential.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape education and employment, initiatives such as CogniCHAMP are drawing attention to the importance of developing sharper thinking skills rather than stronger memory alone.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)