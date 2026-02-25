New Public Relations Officer Appointed For Parliamentary Affairs

In a move that underscores the growing importance of technology-backed communication in governance, the Government of India has appointed Jayant Naik as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Parliamentary Affairs, effective 12 February 2026. The appointment signals a strategic blend of digital expertise and administrative experience within the nation’s parliamentary framework.

From Engineering Excellence to IT Expertise

Jayant Naik’s academic path began with notable achievement in Civil Engineering, where he secured top performance during his Diploma studies at Mumbai University. Recognising the expanding influence of technology across sectors, he transitioned into Information Technology and completed his Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in IT from Mumbai University in June 2021.

His educational background laid a strong technical foundation in software systems, digital infrastructure, and modern computing frameworks—skills that would later become integral to his work within India’s parliamentary ecosystem.

Strengthening Parliament’s Digital Backbone

Soon after graduating, Naik began his professional journey as a Software Engineer with the Parliament Library (PLB). In this capacity, he contributed to enhancing digital systems that support parliamentary research and documentation. The role offered him direct exposure to legislative processes and institutional operations at the national level.

Building on this experience, he went on to serve as Personal Assistant to Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Dhairyasheel Mane (Kolhapur). Here, he was involved in administrative coordination, digital communication management, and constituency-level engagement. His ability to combine technology with governance helped streamline communication and operational workflows.

Election Strategy, CSR, and National-Level Coordination

Naik also extended IT and public relations support to several Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Lok Sabha election campaigns. His work included digital strategy planning, communication execution, and online outreach management. The campaigns witnessed decisive victories, reflecting the effectiveness of structured digital engagement.

Additionally, he served as CSR Coordinator for Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, overseeing corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on community welfare and grassroots development.

A Strategic Role in Parliamentary Affairs

As the newly appointed PRO for Parliamentary Affairs, Naik will focus on strengthening communication between parliamentary institutions and citizens, improving transparency, and enhancing information dissemination. His mandate also includes fostering national and international engagement related to parliamentary functioning.

With a professional journey that bridges software engineering and public administration, Jayant Naik’s appointment reflects the evolving nature of governance where technology, communication, and public service increasingly intersect.

