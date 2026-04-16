Neoliv Elevates Harshwardhan Prasad To Executive Director, Expands Leadership Role

NeoLiv has announced the elevation of Harshwardhan Prasad to the position of Executive Director (National P&L Head), alongside his induction into the Board of NeoLiv Real Estate Private Limited. The move reflects a strategic step to strengthen financial oversight and operational execution as the company scales its presence across India.

Expanded Role to Drive National Performance

In his new role, Prasad will oversee profit and loss responsibilities at a national level, focusing on improving financial performance and operational efficiency across projects. His mandate includes enhancing investor returns and supporting the company’s expansion into key real estate markets. He will also lead new business development initiatives, aligning them with NeoLiv’s broader growth strategy.

The company indicated that this leadership transition is aimed at ensuring tighter financial discipline while supporting its expanding portfolio of residential and mixed-use developments.

Focus on Execution and Financial Discipline

Prasad is expected to play a central role in driving execution-focused growth within the organisation. His responsibilities will include aligning business strategies with on-ground implementation and maintaining consistency in performance across projects. The company believes that strengthening internal processes and financial governance will be essential as it scales operations.

Commenting on his elevation, Harshwardhan Prasad said: “I am excited to take on this expanded role at NeoLiv. As we continue to grow, our focus will remain on driving performance, strengthening operational excellence, and creating sustainable value for our investors and customers.”





Leadership Endorsement and Strategic Backing

NeoLiv’s Founder and CEO, Mohit Malhotra, highlighted the importance of the appointment in reinforcing the company’s long-term strategy. He said, “Harshwardhan's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening financial discipline, driving performance-led growth, and aligning strategy with execution excellence - ensuring sustainable value creation across all our developments”.

Founded by Malhotra, who previously served as MD and CEO of Godrej Properties Limited, NeoLiv operates with backing from a USD 90 million SEBI-approved Category II equity fund. The platform is also supported by 360 ONE, which manages assets exceeding USD 65 billion, along with participation from high-net-worth family offices in India.

Building a Scalable Real Estate Platform

NeoLiv continues to focus on developing a pipeline of residential and mixed-use projects across major urban centres. The company’s approach combines institutional funding, partnerships, and design-led planning to deliver long-term value. With Prasad’s expanded role, NeoLiv aims to further streamline operations and maintain consistency in execution as it grows its footprint.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)