Utkal Hospital Hosts 10 Live Surgeries During Oascon 2026 Conference

The field of orthopaedic care in Eastern India recorded a significant development as a large-scale live surgery workshop was conducted during the 6th Annual Conference of the Odisha Arthroscopy Society, OASCON 2026. Hosted at Utkal Hospital under the supervision of Dr. Dibya Singha Das, the event featured 10 live arthroscopic procedures carried out in a single coordinated session. This marks one of the most extensive live surgical demonstrations in the region.

Coordinated Effort Drives Complex Surgical Showcase

The workshop brought together multiple medical teams to ensure smooth execution of the procedures. Dr. Dibya Singha Das oversaw the surgical direction, while a core clinical team handled on-ground execution. Each surgery required careful coordination, with medical staff working in tandem to maintain consistency across cases.

A key role was played by the anaesthesia department. Dr. Anwesha Swain, Dr. Vishal Swain, and Dr. Sushree Swapnil Rout, along with their team, ensured patient stability throughout the procedures. Their involvement enabled surgeons to concentrate fully on performing intricate joint-related operations without disruption.

Real-Time Learning Opportunity for Delegates

The workshop served as a practical learning platform for attending delegates. Medical professionals were able to observe different surgical techniques, including ACL reconstruction, meniscus repair, and shoulder stabilisation, through live transmissions. The procedures were broadcast in real time, allowing participants to study varying approaches and decision-making processes during surgery.

The event also highlighted the hospital’s ability to manage multiple advanced procedures simultaneously. Organising 10 live cases within a single session required detailed planning and infrastructure support, both of which were demonstrated during the conference.

Expanding Access to Advanced Care in Odisha

The initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen sports medicine capabilities within Odisha. By conducting such workshops locally, patients and athletes may increasingly access specialised treatment without travelling to larger metropolitan centres.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Dibya Singha Das said, "This workshop wasn't just about performing surgeries; it was about demonstrating that with the right team, like Dr. Anwesha Swain, Dr. Vishal Swain, and Dr. Sushree Swapnil Rout and the right grit, Odisha can lead the nation in orthopaedic innovation."

Growing Demand for Sports Injury Treatment

With Bhubaneswar emerging as a key centre for sports activities, the need for advanced orthopaedic care continues to rise. Events such as OASCON 2026 contribute to building clinical expertise and improving treatment access in the region.

The successful execution of multiple surgeries in a single workshop highlights evolving capabilities in joint preservation and sports injury management. Medical professionals involved in the initiative indicate that similar efforts could further strengthen the region’s healthcare ecosystem in the coming years.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)