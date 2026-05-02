NEET 2026: Last-Minute Tips & Tricks To Maximise Your Score

With the NEET 2026 examination set for May 3, students across the country have entered the last phase of preparation, a period widely considered decisive for overall performance. Academic experts suggest that how aspirants utilise these final days can influence both accuracy and confidence in the exam.

Surva Bhattacharjee, Regional Academic Head, PhysicsWallah Vidyapeeth, outlined a focused approach for candidates, emphasising revision, clarity of concepts, and mental balance over last-minute additions to the syllabus.

Focus Shifts to Revision Over New Learning

As the exam date approaches, students are being advised to avoid introducing new topics into their study plan. Instead, revisiting previously covered material is seen as more effective. Reviewing notes, formulas, and key concepts can help strengthen retention and minimise errors during the exam.

Experts note that reinforcing familiar topics allows candidates to improve accuracy while maintaining confidence, which is critical in a high-pressure environment like NEET.

NCERT and Key Topics Take Priority

A significant portion of the preparation strategy revolves around prioritising high-weightage chapters. Chemistry, in particular, demands thorough revision due to its strong reliance on NCERT content.

Special focus has been placed on Inorganic Chemistry, where questions are often directly based on textbook material. Students are encouraged to pay close attention to chemical properties, trends, and exceptions.

For Organic Chemistry, the emphasis remains on revising known reactions and mechanisms rather than learning new ones. Similarly, Physical Chemistry requires consistent practice, especially numerical problem-solving from chapters such as thermodynamics, equilibrium, and electrochemistry.

Health, Routine and Exam Strategy Highlighted

Alongside academic preparation, maintaining physical and mental well-being is being highlighted as equally important. A stable routine, adequate sleep, and proper nutrition are recommended to ensure optimal performance.

Managing stress is another key aspect. Simple techniques such as controlled breathing and maintaining a calm approach can help candidates stay focused.

Experts also recommend that students finalise their exam-day strategy in advance. This includes deciding the sequence of attempting subjects, managing time effectively, and dealing with challenging questions without panic.

Smart Preparation Seen as Key to Performance

The final days before NEET are being described as a phase where strategic preparation can make a difference. Rather than increasing study hours, candidates are advised to focus on structured revision and clarity.

With the exam scheduled for May 3, aspirants are now concentrating on consolidating their preparation and approaching the test with a clear plan and steady mindset.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)