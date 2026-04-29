Defence Tech Firm Raises Rs.35 Crore To Expand Into Space-Based Imaging

A defence technology company has raised Rs. 35 crore in a funding round led by Exfinity Ventures, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Mela Ventures, and Venture Catalysts Group Angel Fund. The funding will support its expansion from ground-based defence systems into space-based imaging and sensing.

The company has developed electro-optic technologies that are currently deployed with the Indian Army and Indian Navy. It also works with defence organisations such as Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, India Optel Limited, and L&T Defence. Engagements with ISRO reflect its involvement in projects that connect defence and space applications.

Expansion into Space-Based Sensing

Following its ADITI win, the company has secured initial orders for a satellite platform. This marks its entry into space-based sensing. The programme is being designed with the objective of scaling into a constellation that can provide regular imaging and surveillance.

“ADITI gave us strategic validation. This round gives us the fuel to execute,” said Sandeep Shah, Co-founder. “India’s next leap in strategic capability will come from a unified, sovereign sensing stack across land and space. Our AI-native imaging technologies are built precisely for this convergence, uniquely positioning us to serve the nation across both Defence and Space domains.”

The move to space-based systems builds on capabilities that have already been used in defence environments. The company’s work includes electro-optic systems supported by artificial intelligence for imaging and analysis.

Investor Perspective

Investors indicated that the company’s focus on combining sensing, AI, and defence technologies aligns with current industry trends.

“Optimised Electrotech represents a new category of Indian dual-use defence-tech companies where engineering and R&D depth meet strategic relevance. With the rising global uncertainty and focus on developing indigenous defence capabilities, we see strong long-term potential in platforms at the intersection of sensing, semiconductors, AI, and sovereign capabilities in Defence and space,” said Chinnu Senthilkumar from Exfinity Ventures.

“India’s defence indigenisation wave is creating generational opportunities, and Optimised Electrotech stands out with battle-tested electro-optic platforms combining advanced sensors and AI. As it moves into space-based imagery, we’re excited to back Sandeep and Dharin again,” said Arpit Agarwal from Blume Ventures.

“Mela Ventures is proud to deepen our partnership with Optimised Electrotech as they advance sensing and defence technologies and build better, innovative products. We welcome Exfinity Ventures into the fold as the company enters its next growth phase,” said a spokesperson from Mela Ventures.

Use of Funds

The company plans to use the funds to develop satellite systems, expand toward a larger imaging network, and increase its presence in defence and homeland security applications. Its founders, Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah, bring experience across the defence and space sectors.

The company’s transition reflects a broader shift toward integrated sensing systems that combine hardware, software, and data processing across multiple domains.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)