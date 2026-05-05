Mega Campus Drive Sees 1,702 Students Placed, Top Offer Reaches ₹25 LPA

Rungta University in Bhilai has recorded a major milestone in campus placements, with 1,702 students securing job offers during a large-scale recruitment initiative titled “Placementnama.” Conducted over five days, the drive brought together a wide pool of candidates and employers, making it one of the most extensive hiring exercises in the region.

The university reported participation from 121 companies representing diverse industries, offering roles across multiple domains. The scale of the initiative was reflected in the numbers, with 10,842 candidates registering and nearly 7,000 appearing for interviews. From this pool, 1,702 candidates have been selected so far.

Strong Salary Packages Across Roles

The placement drive saw a range of salary offers, with the highest package reaching ₹25 lakh per annum, secured by Rahul Prasad. Several other students also received competitive offers. Six students were placed with packages of ₹17 LPA, three candidates secured ₹15 LPA, and ten students received ₹10 LPA offers. Many others were placed in varied salary brackets, indicating a broad spectrum of opportunities.

This outcome highlights the institution’s ongoing engagement with industry partners and its focus on preparing students for professional roles.

Ceremony Marks Student Achievements

To recognise the placements, the university hosted a ceremony titled “Sach hue sapne.” The event was attended by the Hon’ble Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Ramen Deka, who presented offer letters to selected students. The ceremony brought together students, families, and faculty members to mark the achievement.

In his address, the Governor spoke about the role of discipline and clarity in achieving goals. He stated that “dreams require not just vision, but consistent effort and awareness to turn them into reality.”

Focus on Skills, Values and Financial Awareness

The Governor also shared his views on language and personal development. He noted that while English is useful, it is not the sole factor in achieving success. He added that “we dream in our mother tongue, so strengthening regional languages is equally essential.”

He further encouraged students to contribute to society through acts of service and advised them to approach financial planning with awareness. His remarks focused on balancing career growth with values and long-term stability.

Senior officials, including Chancellor Shri Santosh Rungta, CEO Mr. Sonal Rungta, and Vice Chancellor Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, were present at the event.

The placement initiative reflects the institution’s continued efforts to connect academic learning with employment opportunities, supporting students in transitioning into the workforce.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)