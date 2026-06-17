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HomeInfotainmentIndian Investors Turn To Overseas Real Estate Amid Growing Currency Concerns

Indian Investors Turn To Overseas Real Estate Amid Growing Currency Concerns

As the rupee weakens against the U.S. dollar, Indian investors are increasingly exploring U.S. commercial real estate to diversify portfolios and reduce currency risk.

Reported By : ABP Live Focus | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)

As the Indian rupee continues to face pressure against the U.S. dollar, more investors are evaluating opportunities to diversify their portfolios beyond domestic assets. Against this backdrop, cross-border real estate investment platform Raveum has introduced access to a pre-vetted U.S. commercial real estate investment opportunity with a minimum investment of $1,000, aiming to make international real estate participation more accessible to Indian investors.

The development comes after the rupee touched a record low near ₹97 against the U.S. dollar on May 20, 2026, prompting renewed discussions around currency diversification and global asset allocation.

Growing Focus on Dollar-Linked Investments

The weakening rupee has encouraged investors to reassess portfolios that are heavily concentrated in domestic assets. Market observers note that concerns around currency depreciation have become increasingly relevant for individuals planning overseas education, international travel, global purchases, or long-term wealth preservation.

Interest in U.S.-based assets has also been visible among high-net-worth investors and large business groups. Recent reports of investments in U.S. properties and infrastructure projects have highlighted a broader trend toward international asset exposure.

Raveum's latest offering seeks to extend access to this asset class through a fractional ownership model. Instead of purchasing an entire property, investors can buy a smaller stake in commercial real estate assets located in the United States.

Fractional Ownership Expands Access

Traditionally, overseas commercial real estate investments have been accessible primarily to institutions, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals due to large capital requirements and operational complexities.

By lowering the entry point to $1,000, the platform aims to provide middle-income and emerging affluent investors with an alternative route to participate in international real estate markets. The model also reduces the need for investors to directly manage properties or navigate local market processes independently.

According to the company, the approach is designed to simplify access to assets that may otherwise require significant capital and administrative involvement.

“Oil has become expensive again, foreign investors are moving capital out of India and into dollar assets, and the RBI has reportedly spent around $40 billion trying to slow the pressure on the rupee,” said Kabir Israni, Founder of Raveum. “For Indian investors, the real question is not only whether the rupee is weakening. It is how much of their wealth remains exposed to one currency, and what they are doing to balance that risk.”

Diversification Beyond Domestic Markets

Financial experts often point out that portfolio diversification involves not only asset allocation but also exposure to different currencies and markets. While domestic investments may continue to benefit from India's economic growth, investors are increasingly considering how currency movements can affect overall purchasing power.

Among international investment options, U.S. commercial real estate remains a category of interest due to factors such as established property regulations, developed capital markets, and mature tenant ecosystems.

However, overseas property investment can involve several operational and regulatory requirements, including taxation, remittance procedures, compliance obligations, legal documentation, and property management considerations.

Raveum said its platform supports investors through property selection, fractional participation, remittance processes under India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme, and other compliance-related requirements.

As currency fluctuations continue to influence investment decisions, financial planning is increasingly incorporating discussions around geographic diversification and exposure to assets denominated in different currencies. For many investors, the focus is shifting toward balancing growth objectives with long-term wealth preservation across multiple markets.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Before You Go

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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Raveum Kabir Israni Overseas Real Estate

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