How Structured Coaching Is Reshaping India’s Chess Landscape

India’s reputation as a powerhouse of chess talent continues to grow, producing prodigies at an impressive pace. Yet for many years, the country’s grassroots chess coaching lacked a standardised system to guide young players from beginner level to competitive mastery. A new wave of academies is now attempting to change that by introducing structured training frameworks. One such initiative is Upstep Academy, which focuses on a system-driven approach to chess education.

Traditionally, chess coaching in India followed an informal structure. Experienced players would mentor small groups, usually through weekly sessions, and progress was often measured by time spent in training rather than by defined skill development. Even in a country that produced iconic figures like Viswanathan Anand and current World Champion Gukesh D, the pathway for young learners remained fragmented, leaving many parents uncertain about their child’s progress and long-term potential.

Structured Pathways Replace Informal Learning

Upstep Academy has attempted to address this gap by building a curriculum-based system. The academy divides chess learning into five stages, each tied to specific skills and cognitive benchmarks.

Students move forward only after demonstrating mastery of concepts instead of simply advancing at the end of a term. This competency-based progression allows both parents and students to track development more clearly. Coaches also follow a unified curriculum rather than relying on individual teaching styles, ensuring consistency across locations.

The academy’s centralised curriculum and coach training program allow it to deliver similar standards of coaching across more than 20 countries, including India, the United States, Australia, Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

Small Groups, Focused Training

Another distinguishing feature of the model is the emphasis on small learning groups. Intensive training sessions are capped at four students, while regular batches typically include no more than eight participants.

This format enables coaches to provide detailed feedback and correct mistakes quickly during gameplay analysis. In chess, where a single miscalculation can change the outcome of a game, such real-time guidance can be critical.

To sustain this approach, Upstep has built a network of over 300 coaches. Trainers are selected based on both playing strength and teaching ability and undergo training in pedagogy, curriculum delivery and child psychology.

Mentorship and Competitive Development

Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand plays a mentoring role for the academy’s students and coaching team. He conducts periodic sessions where he reviews key moments from his World Championship games and explains the decision-making process behind them.

His involvement is central to the Grandmaster Accelerator Programme (GAP), which is designed for serious competitive players. In these sessions, Anand reviews student games alongside other titled players, offering insights into high-level strategy and tournament preparation.

Growing Interest in Chess Education

Interest in chess is rising rapidly in India, not only among aspiring tournament players but also among parents who see the game as a tool for cognitive development. Structured training environments are increasingly being viewed as a way to build focus, analytical thinking and disciplined problem solving.

As the chess ecosystem continues to evolve, structured academies may become an important part of the country’s training infrastructure. With a systematic framework in place, India’s already rich pool of chess talent could find a clearer pathway toward sustained success.

