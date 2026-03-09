Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Graces Landmark Degree Ceremony at Pillai Institutions

A significant academic milestone unfolded in Panvel as the Pillai Group of Institutions hosted its Degree Distribution Ceremony in the presence of Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The event marked a proud moment for graduating students while also symbolising an important transition in the institution’s academic journey.

The ceremony carries historic value for the institution as it represents one of the concluding degree distribution events for batches graduating under the University of Mumbai affiliation. With the institution preparing to move forward as Pillai University, the occasion highlighted both the legacy of the past and the promise of a new academic chapter.

A Ceremony Marking an Institutional Turning Point

The graduation event served as a celebration of years of academic dedication by students while acknowledging the institution’s evolving future. For decades, the Pillai Group of Institutions has functioned under the University of Mumbai’s academic framework. As the institution prepares to operate as Pillai University, this ceremony represented a symbolic transition for both faculty and students.

Graduating students and their families gathered to witness the milestone moment, with the presence of senior academic leaders and distinguished guests adding to the significance of the occasion.

Gadkari Highlights India’s Infrastructure Growth

During his address to the audience, Shri Nitin Gadkari spoke about the massive infrastructure development taking place across the country and its role in accelerating India’s economic progress.

He pointed to Panvel’s rising importance within national infrastructure and development corridors. According to him, the region is set to become a crucial centre for connectivity and economic activity. Gadkari also emphasised that institutions such as Pillai University are well placed to contribute to the nation’s growth by producing skilled and capable graduates.

Eminent Guests Attend the Event

Several prominent dignitaries attended the ceremony alongside the chief guest. Among them were Francis Joseph, CEO – GEMS Education India; Mahesh Baldi, MLA – Uran; Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai, CEO – Mahatma Education Society; Dr. Daphne Pillai, Secretary; Dr. Priam Pillai, Chief Operating Officer; Franav Pillai, Deputy CEO; Dr. Nivedita Shreyans, Chief PRO; Dr. Pragnesh Shah, Director; and Nitin Patil, Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Their presence underscored the importance of the occasion for both the institution and the local community.

Degrees Awarded to Meritorious Students

One of the highlights of the ceremony was Shri Nitin Gadkari personally presenting degree certificates to meritorious students. The moment proved to be a memorable one for the graduating batch and their families, who witnessed the recognition of years of academic effort.

During the event, Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai also presented Shri Gadkari with his book “Edunation”, which reflects his vision on education, nation-building, institutional leadership, and the transformative role of quality higher education in shaping India’s future.

The ceremony concluded with a sense of pride and accomplishment, marking an important moment in the history of the Pillai Group of Institutions as it prepares to step into its next phase as Pillai University.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)