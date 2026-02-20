The 8th edition of the International Conference on Communication and Computational Technologies, ICCCT 2026, along with the 2nd Academia–Industry Round Table on Viksit Bharat@2047, concluded on a high note in Goa, reinforcing the growing synergy between global research, industry engagement, and India’s long-term development agenda. The two-day events were organised on February 13 and 14, 2026, by the National Forensic Sciences University, Goa Campus, in collaboration with the Soft Computing Research Society.

Academic Rigour and Strong Global Participation

Conducted in a hybrid format, ICCCT 2026 attracted significant international interest, receiving 1,357 research paper submissions from scholars across multiple countries. After a detailed peer-review process involving 626 reviewers, 145 papers were accepted and registered, placing the acceptance rate at nearly 11 percent. Researchers from Bangladesh, France, India, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam contributed to the conference, underlining its global footprint.

The technical programme featured five keynote addresses, nine invited talks, and 26 parallel sessions. These sessions covered diverse tracks such as intelligent systems, emerging computational techniques, communication and control systems, and informatics applications. The conference was held under the patronage of Padma Shri Dr J. M. Vyas, Vice Chancellor of the university, and presided over by Prof. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Director of the NFSU Goa campus.

Leadership from Academia, Governance, and Industry

The inaugural ceremony brought together key figures from public administration and industry. Shri Alok Kumar, IPS, Director General of Police, Goa, attended as the Chief Guest, while Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited, participated as Guest of Honour. Their presence highlighted the relevance of advanced communication and computational research for governance, security, and industrial growth.

Viksit Bharat@2047 Round Table Focuses on Future-Ready Innovation

Running alongside the conference, the 2nd Academia–Industry Round Table on Viksit Bharat@2047 served as a platform for strategic dialogue on innovation-led national development. Moderated by Prof. Jagdish Chand Bansal, President of the Soft Computing Research Society, the discussions brought together representatives from universities and global enterprises, including South Asian University, Rajasthan Technical University, the Victorian Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Bank of America, Trinity Health, Oracle America Inc., and Okta Inc.

Deliberations centred on building accessible and user-friendly technologies, strengthening AI security, ensuring ethical deployment, and preparing a skilled workforce. Participants also discussed the need for local-language AI solutions, cybersecurity readiness, integration of AI with enterprise systems, and balanced regulatory frameworks.

Recognising Excellence in Technology Leadership

The event concluded with awards recognising outstanding contributions to technology and innovation. Honours were presented across areas such as technology transformation, cloud architecture, research innovation, enterprise security, and fintech-driven AI leadership. The awardees included Amar Gurajapu, Principal Member of Tech Staff, who received the Technology Transformation Leader Award; Hari Krishna Bethanaboina, Lead Architect, honoured with the Next-Gen Computing & Cloud Architecture Award; Naveen Garg, Principal Electrical Engineer at Cameron LNG, who received the Research Innovation Award; Yugandhar Reddy Suthari, Senior Security Engineer at Cisco Systems Inc., awarded the Enterprise Security & Resilience Award; and Raghu Gollapudi, Senior Oracle DBA & DRE (Database Reliability Engineer), who was recognised with the Fintech & AI Product Leadership Award.

Together, ICCCT 2026 and the Viksit Bharat@2047 Round Table Meet underscored a shared commitment to advancing research excellence while aligning innovation with national priorities. By bridging international scholarship with policy and industry dialogue, the events contributed meaningfully to shaping a collaborative and future-ready innovation ecosystem for India.

