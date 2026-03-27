From Village Workshop To Global Manufacturing: A Foundry’s Expansion Journey

A decade after starting operations in a small rural facility near Pune, an aluminium casting manufacturer is preparing to scale up with a new plant in Supa. The move reflects steady growth in India’s high-value manufacturing sector, particularly in industries such as defence, railways and energy.

Founded by metallurgical engineer Bharat Gite, the company began as a 6,000 sq. ft. unit and has since expanded its operations to serve domestic and international clients. The upcoming 30-acre facility is expected to increase production capacity and support long-term demand.

Partnership shaped by shared priorities

The association between Bharat Gite and Lothar Thoni began in 2015 through industry connections. Thoni had previously evaluated opportunities in India but had not identified a suitable local partner.

“It was a friendly meeting,” Thoni says. “We wanted to understand each other.”

Both sides identified a common focus on quality standards and long-term planning. This alignment became the basis for collaboration and investment in technology and operations.

Transition from overseas experience to local manufacturing

After working in Germany for several years, Gite returned to India to establish a foundry business. Initial operations were limited in scale, with a small workforce and imported machinery.

The early phase involved challenges related to fragmented supply chains, as several processes were handled externally. This affected consistency and contributed to concerns among customers.

“Trust was the biggest challenge,” Gite says.

Over time, investments in infrastructure and processes helped address these issues and improve operational reliability.

Focus on specialised production

The company operates in a segment that involves customised aluminium castings produced in relatively small batches. Each component requires detailed planning and execution.

“If one mistake happens in assembly, the entire casting is lost,” Gite explains. “Price cutting in this industry is dangerous.”

The business strategy has centred on meeting technical specifications rather than competing primarily on pricing.

Expansion linked to capacity and demand

The existing facility reached full capacity utilisation by 2023 to 2024, leading to plans for expansion. The new Supa plant is expected to increase output and support supply requirements in infrastructure-related sectors.

The location also reflects a broader trend of industrial development beyond established urban centres, with potential for local economic activity and employment generation.

Emphasis on training and sustainability

The company has invested in workforce training by facilitating knowledge exchange between India and Europe. This has contributed to the development of in-house technical capabilities.

Sustainability measures include sand reclamation, use of natural gas in melting processes and partial reliance on solar energy. These efforts are aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Evolving manufacturing landscape

The company’s growth aligns with broader changes in India’s manufacturing sector, where there is increasing emphasis on quality and technical capability.

“A decade ago, global customers questioned reliability,” Gite says. “Today, they trust Indian engineering.”

The planned expansion represents a continuation of this approach, focusing on scale, process improvement and meeting industry requirements.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)