Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, the Punjab Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. With a robust strategy, upgraded police infrastructure, and state-of-the-art equipment, the government has made it clear: gangsters and organised crime have no place in Punjab.

Strengthening Punjab Police: Modern Tools for a Safer State

CM Bhagwant Singh Maan has prioritised modernising the police force. Police stations have been upgraded, advanced vehicles have been provided, and personnel have been trained to handle complex operations efficiently. The government’s unwavering focus is on creating a secure environment where citizens can live and work without fear.

Operation Prahar: A Nationwide Crackdown on Crime

In a bold move, the Punjab Police launched “Operation Prahar”, a state-wide campaign targeting gangsters and their networks. During this operation, gangsters operating from abroad were mapped and identified, and raids were conducted against their local associates across Punjab.

The results have been unprecedented: over 2,500 criminals were arrested within 72 hours. Nearly 12,000 police personnel, organised into more than 2,000 teams, were deployed across the state to ensure thorough and effective action against organised crime.

Dismantling Criminal Networks at the Root

Punjab Police is not just making arrests. The government is dedicated to dismantling the entire criminal network, including financial systems, logistics, arms supply routes, and communication channels. Every effort is being undertaken to eliminate organised crime from the state entirely.

Citizens Can Contribute: Rewards for Information

The Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government recognises the vital role citizens play in fighting crime. Residents can confidentially report wanted criminals and gangsters through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946.

To encourage active citizen participation, the government has announced rewards of up to ₹10 lakh for information that leads to the arrest of gangsters. This initiative empowers residents to help make Punjab safer while duly rewarding their civic courage.

Punjab: A Model for Safety and Security

Under CM Bhagwant Singh Maan’s leadership, Punjab is becoming a national example for public safety. With Operation Prahar, enhanced policing, and active citizen participation, the government sends a clear message: crime will not be tolerated, and every citizen has the right to live in a safe, secure, and peaceful Punjab.

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