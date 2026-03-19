Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentBhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government’s “War On Gangsters”: Ensuring Safety For Every Citizen In Punjab

Bhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government’s “War On Gangsters”: Ensuring Safety For Every Citizen In Punjab

Under Bhagwant Singh Maan, the Punjab Government intensifies its “War on Gangsters” with Operation Prahar, boosting police action and citizen safety.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, the Punjab Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. With a robust strategy, upgraded police infrastructure, and state-of-the-art equipment, the government has made it clear: gangsters and organised crime have no place in Punjab.

Strengthening Punjab Police: Modern Tools for a Safer State

CM Bhagwant Singh Maan has prioritised modernising the police force. Police stations have been upgraded, advanced vehicles have been provided, and personnel have been trained to handle complex operations efficiently. The government’s unwavering focus is on creating a secure environment where citizens can live and work without fear.

Operation Prahar: A Nationwide Crackdown on Crime

In a bold move, the Punjab Police launched “Operation Prahar”, a state-wide campaign targeting gangsters and their networks. During this operation, gangsters operating from abroad were mapped and identified, and raids were conducted against their local associates across Punjab.

The results have been unprecedented: over 2,500 criminals were arrested within 72 hours. Nearly 12,000 police personnel, organised into more than 2,000 teams, were deployed across the state to ensure thorough and effective action against organised crime.

Dismantling Criminal Networks at the Root

Punjab Police is not just making arrests. The government is dedicated to dismantling the entire criminal network, including financial systems, logistics, arms supply routes, and communication channels. Every effort is being undertaken to eliminate organised crime from the state entirely.

Citizens Can Contribute: Rewards for Information

The Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Punjab Government recognises the vital role citizens play in fighting crime. Residents can confidentially report wanted criminals and gangsters through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946.

To encourage active citizen participation, the government has announced rewards of up to ₹10 lakh for information that leads to the arrest of gangsters. This initiative empowers residents to help make Punjab safer while duly rewarding their civic courage.

Punjab: A Model for Safety and Security

Under CM Bhagwant Singh Maan’s leadership, Punjab is becoming a national example for public safety. With Operation Prahar, enhanced policing, and active citizen participation, the government sends a clear message: crime will not be tolerated, and every citizen has the right to live in a safe, secure, and peaceful Punjab.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Related Video

War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh

Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Law And Order Bhagwant Singh Maan Punjab GOVERNMENT Punjab POlice Operation Prahar

Top Headlines

Infotainment
Bhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government’s “War On Gangsters”: Ensuring Safety For Every Citizen In Punjab
Bhagwant Singh Maan Led Punjab Government’s “War On Gangsters”: Ensuring Safety For Every Citizen In Punjab
Infotainment
Youth Dreams Turning Into Reality In Punjab Under The Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led Punjab Government
Youth Dreams Turning Into Reality In Punjab Under The Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led Punjab Government
Infotainment
Smart Farming Gets A Boost In Punjab Under The Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led Government
Smart Farming Gets A Boost In Punjab Under The Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led Government
Infotainment
Vision 2026 In Action: Transforming Law & Order In Punjab Under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Vision 2026 In Action: Transforming Law & Order In Punjab Under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Videos

War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh
War Alert: Iran launches strikes on Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Bahrain
CRISIS ALERT: Iranian Strikes Target Qatar’s Ras Laffan and Saudi Refineries
Riyadh Under Fire: Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Major Refinery Near U.S. Air Base
Energy Conflict Intensifies: Trump Warns Iran of “Unprecedented Destruction” After Qatar Attack
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget