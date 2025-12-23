As artificial intelligence continues to redefine how people learn, work, and interact, Boston-headquartered Shidosha Inc. has entered the Indian market with a distinctive proposition: a mentorship ecosystem designed to keep human connection at the center of technology.

Founded by Prasaath Velu, a Chennai-born entrepreneur with over two decades of global experience, Shidosha combines human mentorship with AI-driven digital twins to make expert guidance accessible beyond the constraints of time and geography.

The company’s arrival comes at a time when India, the world’s youngest nation, is witnessing a surge in demand for credible guidance across education, entrepreneurship, and career development.

Velu says the idea for Shidosha emerged from observing a universal gap: people everywhere struggle to find trusted mentors who understand their journey.

“India is where my story began, but the challenge I saw here is the same I’ve seen across continents — the need for timely, contextual guidance,” Velu explains. “Shidosha was built to remove time as a barrier, so wisdom and experience are always within reach.”

The platform connects mentees with real mentors and their AI-powered digital counterparts, allowing users to engage in guided learning and reflection. Its model spans multiple verticals, from education and early-career mentorship to leadership development and well-being.

While many of today’s digital platforms are built around automation, Shidosha emphasizes a human-first approach. Here, artificial intelligence plays a supporting role, analyzing preferences, matching mentors efficiently, and extending availability through digital twins that replicate the mentor’s thought framework and expertise.

“Technology is most powerful when it fades into the background,” says Velu. “Our focus is on meaningful connections that enhance learning and understanding, not on the technology itself.”

Since its soft launch, Shidosha has gained traction across India’s technology, healthcare, business, and wellness sectors. The company reports a steady increase in sign-ups from both mentors and mentees seeking structured, trustworthy learning environments.

India’s demographic advantage, combined with its growing comfort with hybrid learning and professional upskilling, positions the country as a key market for Shidosha’s expansion. The platform has also been optimized for Indian users with features like localized onboarding, seamless digital payments, and personalized support.

Velu’s career, spanning roles across multiple continents, informs Shidosha’s global vision. The company aims to create a unified ecosystem where mentorship is borderless and accessible 24/7, powered by technology but grounded in empathy.

“Every meaningful connection is an opportunity to learn,” says Velu. “That idea transcends geography. Our goal is to make mentorship available to anyone, anywhere, at any time, while keeping the human element intact.”

With India as its first major expansion market, Shidosha plans to strengthen its network of mentors, partner with educational and professional institutions, and introduce domain-specific mentorship clusters in areas like innovation, health, and entrepreneurship.

The company also intends to integrate advanced analytics into its platform to help mentors and organizations measure impact, track growth, and adapt learning pathways to real-world outcomes.

