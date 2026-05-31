Ashwini Bhide is the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She is known for her administrative experience and her pivotal role in Mumbai's urban transport development.
ABP India@2047 Conclave: Ashwini Bhide On Remaking A Stronger, Smarter Mumbai
Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the first woman Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Here’s a look at her journey and key achievements.
- BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to discuss Mumbai's future vision.
- She will share plans for urban infrastructure and sustainability.
- Bhide is known for her role in Mumbai Metro construction.
- The Conclave focuses on India's development and future challenges.
Ashwini Bhide, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will take centre stage at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. During a special morning session titled "Making Mumbai Great Again: Remaking the Maximum City", Bhide is expected to share her vision for transforming Mumbai into a stronger, smarter and more future-ready metropolis. The discussion is likely to focus on urban infrastructure, sustainable development, civic innovation and the roadmap for enhancing the quality of life in India's financial capital as the city prepares for the opportunities and challenges of the coming decades.
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A Distinguished Administrative Journey
Bhide’s career in public service spans nearly three decades. She began her administrative journey as Assistant Collector in Kolhapur, serving from 1997 to 1999. She later took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindhudurg district between 1999 and 2000 before being transferred to Nagpur.
Over the years, she has built a reputation as an experienced and effective bureaucrat, handling several key assignments across Maharashtra.
Mumbai’s ‘Metro Woman’
Ashwini Bhide is perhaps best known for her role in transforming Mumbai’s urban transport infrastructure. As Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited from 2015 to 2020, she played a central role in the execution of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor.
Delivering a major underground rail project in a city as densely populated as Mumbai involved navigating complex engineering, logistical and environmental challenges. During the project, Bhide emerged as a prominent voice supporting the construction of the Metro car shed in Aarey, an issue that sparked intense public debate because of concerns surrounding the city's green cover.
Her leadership during the Metro project earned her the nickname “Mumbai’s Metro Woman”, a title that has remained closely associated with her administrative career.
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ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future
ABP Network, one of India's leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network seeks to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss the country's future.
Before You Go
India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Ashwini Bhide and what is her role?
What is the topic of Ashwini Bhide's session at the India@2047 Conclave?
Her session is titled 'Making Mumbai Great Again: Remaking the Maximum City'. She will share her vision for transforming Mumbai into a stronger, smarter, and more future-ready metropolis.
What significant project is Ashwini Bhide known for?
She is best known as 'Mumbai's Metro Woman' for her role as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, overseeing the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor project.
What will be the focus of the discussion at the Conclave session?
The discussion will likely cover urban infrastructure, sustainable development, civic innovation, and enhancing the quality of life in Mumbai.