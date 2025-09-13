Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Seeds To Nuts: Boost Your Zinc Intake Naturally With These Plant-Based Foods

Zinc plays a vital role in immunity and overall health. These vegetarian foods, from seeds and nuts to legumes and dairy, offer delicious ways to add more zinc to your meals.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Zinc is a vital mineral that boosts immunity, helps in wound healing, and keeps your body's systems functioning properly. While meat is often highlighted as one of the biggest sources, there are many plant-based foods rich in this important nutrient. For plant-based individuals, adding zinc-dense foods to daily meals is essential to maintaining proper health and vitality.

From nuts and seeds to legumes and dairy, not only they supply zinc but also a series of other nutrients that make the body strong. Here are some of the vegetarian foods that can naturally increase your zinc level.

Chickpeas:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Chickpeas are a kitchen staple in Indian households and a wonderful vegetarian source of zinc. They can be included in curries, salads, or roasted as a crunchy snack. Regular consumption of chickpeas not only supports zinc intake but also boosts protein and fibre levels, making them a wholesome choice for daily meals.

Lentils:

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

 

Lentils are another powerhouse of zinc. Low in fat and high in protein, they also offer dietary fibre that aids digestion. From dals to hearty soups, lentils can be cooked in countless ways, adding both taste and nutrition to everyday meals.

Seeds:

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Seeds are among the richest plant-based sources of zinc. Whether it’s pumpkin, watermelon, sunflower, or hemp seeds, they pack a nutritional punch while being versatile to use. You can sprinkle them on salads, blend them into smoothies, or enjoy them roasted as snacks. They not only enhance zinc intake but also support heart health and immunity.

Beans:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Beans such as kidney beans, black beans, and cowpeas are excellent vegetarian foods for zinc. They are also full of proteins, iron, and calcium, which contribute to overall wellness. Beans can be cooked in curries, added to soups, or used in salads, making them both filling and nutritious.

Oatmeal:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A warm bowl of oatmeal is not just comforting but also a good source of zinc. Oats are rich in fibres and vitamins, helping regulate cholesterol and supporting heart health. Whether topped with fruits or seeds, oatmeal makes for a delicious breakfast that boosts your zinc intake naturally.

Nuts:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nuts like cashews and almonds are delicious and nutrient-dense options to get plant-based zinc. Apart from zinc, they provide healthy fats, proteins, and essential vitamins. You can eat them raw, roasted, or add them to dishes and desserts. A handful of nuts daily makes for a perfect energy-rich snack.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zinc Rich Vegetarian Foods Vegetarian Sources Of Zinc Best Zinc Foods For Vegetarians Zinc Foods For Immunity
Read more
Photo Gallery

