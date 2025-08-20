Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Mosquito Day 2025: 6 Mosquito-Borne Diseases You Should Be Aware Of

World Mosquito Day 2025: 6 Mosquito-Borne Diseases You Should Be Aware Of

On World Mosquito Day 2025, know about these six major mosquito-borne diseases, that continue to threaten millions worldwide.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every August 20, World Mosquito Day reminds us of the tiny insect that remains one of the greatest threats to humanity. Though mosquitoes are small, they are vectors for some of the deadliest diseases on Earth. From rural villages to urban cities, their effect leaves no community. Even with decades of advancements in medicine, these insects have spread to novel habitats, introduced diseases to new regions, and made global health more challenging. 

Here are six mosquito-borne diseases that every one should know about:

ALSO READ: Monsoon Health Hazards: Simple Steps Employees Can Take To Stay Safe

Malaria

Malaria is one of the most devastating mosquito-borne diseases. Transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquito, malaria brings on fever, headaches, and chills, often 10 to 15 days after a bite. Certain types of malaria are lethal. With more than 247 million cases reported each year, the scope of the risk is immense. 

West Nile Virus

Spread by infected mosquitoes, West Nile virus can vary from asymptomatic infections to life-threatening illness. Although almost 80% of those infected are asymptomatic, some experience fever, headaches, muscle weakness, or tremors. In a small minority of cases, the infection leads to serious illnesses like encephalitis or meningitis. Older persons, transplant patients, and people with weakened immunity are especially vulnerable.

Dengue

Native to more than 100 nations, dengue infects close to 390 million individuals annually. Frequently referred to as "breakbone fever" for its intense muscle and joint pain, dengue also causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, and tiredness. In serious cases, it turns deadly. Spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, infamous for its ability to thrive in cities, the virus spreads far and near. 

Zika

Infections by the Zika virus are typically mild or asymptomatic, but their subtle risks are tremendous. Fever, rash, arthralgia, and conjunctivitis are the symptoms that occur. The risk actually lies during pregnancy, where infection can cause miscarriage, preterm labour, or congenital defects like microcephaly. The virus is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes but also by intercourse, making it a public health concern. 

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever got its name because it causes jaundice. Yellow fever is transmitted by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes. Yellow fever initially starts as fever, muscle ache, nausea, and headaches but, in severe cases, may result in organ failure. Yellow fever is difficult to differentiate from malaria or hepatitis, making it harder to diagnose. 

Chikungunya

Originally detected in Africa and Asia, chikungunya was transmitted to the Americas in 2013 and has since affected over 110 nations. Its primary vectors are the Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) and Aedes aegypti, two highly invasive mosquitoes that easily adjust to new habitats. Infections lead to severe joint pain, fever, and fatigue, usually lasting several weeks. 

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
