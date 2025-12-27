Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthWinter Kidney Care: Everyday Mistakes That Can Seriously Harm Your Kidney Health

Winter Kidney Care: Everyday Mistakes That Can Seriously Harm Your Kidney Health

Winter habits like low water intake, unhealthy food and inactivity can silently damage kidney health. Know what to avoid and how to protect your kidneys this season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Winter often brings comfort foods, cosy blankets and a slower pace of life, but for your kidneys, this season can quietly become a danger zone. Many people unknowingly make everyday mistakes in cold weather that put extra pressure on this vital organ. Since the kidneys play a critical role in filtering toxins, removing excess fluids and keeping the blood clean, even small lapses in winter care can gradually lead to serious health concerns.

Understanding what harms kidney health in winter and how to prevent it, is essential for long-term wellbeing.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Plant-Based Oils For Sensitive Skin This Winter: Expert-Backed Guide To Natural Glow

Why Winter Creates Problems For Kidneys

One of the biggest challenges during winter is low water consumption. Cold weather reduces thirst, leading many to believe they do not need to drink much water. This assumption is incorrect. For kidneys to function properly, the body must remain well-hydrated.

Even if you do not feel thirsty, sipping water every one to two hours is necessary. Proper hydration keeps urine a light yellow colour, which indicates healthy fluid levels. This reduces the strain on kidneys and lowers the risk of kidney stone formation.

Warm Water: The Best Choice In Cold Weather

During winter, lukewarm water is the safest and most beneficial option. It keeps the body warm from within and helps flush harmful waste from the kidneys. Compared to cold water, warm water also supports digestion and maintains steady energy levels throughout the day, offering multiple health benefits while protecting kidney function.

Dietary Habits That Support Kidney Health

Water alone is not enough. Diet plays an equally important role in kidney care. Processed foods and high-salt meals increase calcium levels in urine, which significantly raises the risk of kidney stones. Fresh, light meals are strongly recommended.

Foods rich in oxalates, such as spinach, beetroot, chocolate and excessive tea, should be consumed in moderation. A balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lentils and wholesome meals is the most effective way to maintain kidney health during winter.

Physical Activity Is Essential, Even In Cold Months

Winter inactivity places additional stress on the kidneys. Remaining indoors and avoiding movement slows metabolism and prevents the body from eliminating harmful substances effectively.

Daily walks, light stretching or simple exercises keep the system active, reduce toxin buildup and lower the chances of stone formation. Regular movement is one of the most powerful yet overlooked ways to support kidney function.

Do Not Ignore Warning Signs

Kidney problems should never be ignored, especially in winter. Persistent lower back pain, burning sensation during urination or blood in urine are serious symptoms that demand immediate medical attention. Delaying treatment can lead to severe health complications.

Early diagnosis and timely care remain the most reliable methods for preserving kidney health and extending its long-term function.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Health Tips Kidney Health Kidney Care Kidney Stone Prevention
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
News
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
World
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Cricket
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget