{By: Dr Sowmya Naga Dogiparthi}

When we talk about skincare fundamentals, hydration or moisturisation always takes centre stage and for good reason. However for people with eczema-prone sensitive skin or other such conditions, Moisturising goes beyond a cosmetic role but instead plays a therapeutic role.

Daily Moisturising can break the cycle of redness, discomfort and irritation by keeping your skin hydrated, protecting the skin barrier and preventing flareups. So why does keeping your skin hydrated holds a great importance for the sensitive skin type and how can it be done right?

Let’s explore what makes this step essential.

The Science Of Sensitive And Eczema-Prone Skin

One major challenge faced by people who have eczema-prone skin is its weakened skin barrier. The skin’s top layer, also known as the stratum corneum, functions as a gatekeeper, keeping the irritants out and locking the moisture in. However, this protective layer is compromised in people with sensitive and eczema-prone skin. The result? Flare-ups and inflammation due to water evaporating easily and other triggers such as bacteria and allergens sneaking in.

In addition to keeping the skin supple, an ideally formulated moisturiser also keeps the skin barrier intact and promotes its repair thus helping in absorbing the moisture and kicking out harmful irritants. Essentially, it allows the skin to perform its natural role of healing and protecting itself.

In sensitive skin, there is defective skin barrier, skin inflammation, disruption of normal skin flora and itching which impacts the quality of life.

Why Moisturising Is Non-Negotiable For Sensitive Skin Conditions

For many, going without applying moisturiser might not be a big deal. But if those with eczema-prone skin ignoring this step, it can have substantial consequences. Skipping daily moisturising can result in a vicious cycle where dryness triggers inflammation, which amplifies sensitivity, which in turn worsens dryness.

Wondering how this cycle can be broken? Just incorporating one simple step of moisturising into your routine regularly may help you set yourself free from the cycle. Consistently moisturising your skin can minimise flakiness, redness and itching and strengthen the skin’s natural defences.

Sensitive Skin Needs Special Care: Choosing The Right Moisturiser Matters

Every moisturiser is formulated differently. For people with eczema-prone skin, it is critical to choose moisturisers which are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested and recommended. Ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are some of the ingredients that act as hydration heroes that help repair the skin barrier and maintain hydration.

But when it comes to eczema-related condition, the most important ingredient is colloidal oatmeal which is clinically proven to sooth and provide relief for sensitive skin conditions. Known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, colloidal meals help in preventing

irritation while forming a barrier over the skin. Infact, the U.S. FDA even recognises colloidal oatmeal as a safe and effective skin protectant Additionally, squalane and shea butter also work really well for deep moisturisation.

Conversely, products with artificial fragrances, alcohol and aggressive preservatives must be avoided as they can worsen skin sensitivity. Keep it minimal. Simple, clean formulations tend to be the safest and most effective.

How And When To Moisturise

Even the best moisturiser won’t work well if not applied correctly. Dermatologists swear by the “three-minute rule”: apply moisturiser within three minutes of bathing, while the skin is still slightly damp. The result? Maximum absorption and deeper penetration of actives. Begin with a light hydrating serum having humectants like hyaluronic acid, then follow with a rich, emollient cream.

Do’s And Don’ts For Sensitive Skin

Moisturising is a must. However, cleansing gently with sulfate-free, pH-balanced cleansers ensures the skin’s natural oils stay intact. It is also recommended to avoid hot, long showers and instead opt for shorter baths with lukewarm water. Improving overall lifestyle including stress management, adequate water intake and protecting yourself from everyday irritants, plays a vital role in keeping the skin calm and healthy.

Nourish To Flourish

For eczema-prone skin, moisturising is more than a step in a skin care routine; it’s self-care, protection and prevention wrapped into one. Each time you smooth on a gentle, nourishing moisturiser, you’re not just treating dryness, you’re helping your skin recover, repair and fortify its own barrier. Skin health is a journey embraced with consistency, care and the right products. So the next time you reach for your moisturiser, remember: it’s more than just a product, it’s a hydration superhero your skin.

The author, Dr Sowmya Naga Dogiparthi, is the Associate Professor – Dept of Dermatology, Shree Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute, in Tiruporur, Chennai.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

