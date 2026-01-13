Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Know The Changes: How To Recognize The First Signs Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is increasingly common among Indian women. Know how monthly self-exams, early warning signs, and timely screening can help detect it early and save lives.

Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Madhavi Nair)

Studies shows that about 1 in 22 urban women in India are diagnosed with breast cancer. In recent years, it has emerged as the most common cancer among women in India and worldwide. However, early detection of the same still remains the most essential factor in aiding successful treatment, yet many cases are diagnosed late simply because women overlook subtle changes in their bodies.

It is always advised to prioritize the awareness aspect of breast cancer. The key is knowing what is normal for your breasts, so that any deviation can nudge immediate attention.

You can start with monthly self-breast examination, ideally mid-cycle when hormonal fluctuations are minimal and breasts are in a resting phase. If your menstrual period begins on day one, perform the exam two to three days after it ends. This timing ensures the tissue feels soft and uniform, free from premenstrual swelling or tenderness.

Step-by-Step Self-Examination

In the Shower or Lying Down:
Use the pads of your fingers to palpate in a circular motion, covering the entire breast, armpit, and collarbone area. Feel for lumps, thickening, or textural changes. Most breasts have natural lumpiness, but familiarise yourself with your baseline.

In Front of a Mirror:
Raise your arms and inspect visually. Look for:

  • Skin dimpling, puckering, or orange-peel texture
  • Sudden asymmetry in breast size or shape.
  • Nipple changes: retraction (inward pulling), inversion, deviation in position, or bloody discharge.

A painless lump is the hallmark early sign, cancer rarely causes pain initially. Note that congenital nipple retraction (present since birth) is benign and harmless. However, any new change may need evaluation.

Red Flags That Requires Immediate Medical Review

  • Persistent lump or hardening.
  • Unilateral breast swelling or fullness.
  • Nipple discharge, particularly if bloody or clear.
  • Skin redness, ulceration, or chronic rash (other than breastfeeding-related).

These indicators may be cancerous but can also be due to benign conditions such as cysts or infections. The critical step is professional assessment, never self-diagnose.

Screening Guidelines

All women aged 40 and above should undergo annual mammograms. Those with family history, BRCA mutations, or prior chest radiation require earlier and more frequent screening, often combining mammography with breast MRI. Your oncologist will tailor the protocol.
Technology aids detection, but nothing replaces vigilance. A lump missed on imaging may be palpable; conversely, imaging catches non-palpable lesions.

Combine Both Approaches.

In India, where late-stage presentation is common, shifting to proactive self-awareness can save lives. Teach daughters, sisters, and mothers this routine. If in doubt, consult a breast specialist, better a false alarm than a missed cancer.

Dr. Madhavi Nair is a Consultant - Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Breast Cancer Symptoms Breast Cancer Awareness Early Detection Of Breast Cancer Breast Self Examination Women Health India
