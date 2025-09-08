Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthWhat Is Patanjali Niramayam? Does It Naturally Treat Chronic Illnesses?

What Is Patanjali Niramayam? Does It Naturally Treat Chronic Illnesses?

Patanjali Niramayam treats chronic diseases using Ayurveda, Yoga, and natural therapies. Methods like Panchakarma offer relief from ailments.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Haridwar’s Patanjali Niramayam has become a well-known destination for those seeking Ayurvedic and natural therapies for chronic illnesses. Run under the guidance of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the centre combines Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy to provide treatment without conventional medicines.

Diseases Treated at Patanjali Niramayam

The centre focuses on long-term health issues, including:

  • Diabetes
  • High blood pressure
  • Joint pain
  • Obesity
  • Liver cirrhosis
  • Kidney problems
  • Neurological disorders
  • Panchakarma, Yoga and Natural Therapies

Patients receive therapies such as Panchakarma, Shatkarm and Yoga, designed to detoxify the body and reduce stress. Treatments like Shirodhara help calm the mind, while Kati Basti and Janu Basti relieve back and knee pain. For eye-related conditions, therapies like Akshitarpan are also offered.

Personalised Ayurvedic Treatment Programmes

Each patient is given a custom treatment plan based on their health condition. Doctors recommend specific diets and therapies that combine Ayurveda with modern facilities. The centre also provides satvik meals and comfortable accommodation, creating a peaceful environment for recovery.

Special Care For Neurological Conditions

According to Patanjali, Niramayam offers therapies for complex illnesses such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and stroke rehabilitation. Using neuro-regeneration therapy and yoga, the centre aims to improve neurological health. Advanced diagnostic facilities, including biochemistry labs and ultrasound, are available for patient monitoring.

The philosophy behind Niramayam is that health is a basic human right and nature provides everything needed for healing. Patanjali says its goal is to make the world disease-free, improving not just physical health but also mental and spiritual well-being.

Patanjali says that for people battling chronic illnesses, Patanjali Niramayam is a place for natural and side-effect-free treatment and a guide to a balanced lifestyle.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
Aadhaar A Valid Document For Identity Of Voters In Bihar SIR: SC
Aadhaar A Valid Document For Identity Of Voters In Bihar SIR: SC
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget