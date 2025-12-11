Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Waste to Wealth: Amla Seeds Are Not Useless — Patanjali's Research Shocks the World!

Waste to Wealth: Amla Seeds Are Not Useless — Patanjali’s Research Shocks the World!

Patanjali’s breakthrough research reveals powerful medicinal benefits in amla seeds, turning waste into wealth, boosting farmer income, and earning global scientific recognition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Benefits of Amla Seeds

The Patanjali Research Institute, located in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has once again achieved a major breakthrough in the field of Ayurveda. Typically, after using the pulp of amla (Indian Gooseberry), its seeds are thrown away as waste. But Patanjali’s scientists have researched these so-called “useless” seeds and proven that they are nothing short of a treasure for health. Patanjali claims that this innovation is now gaining global recognition — an excellent example of how India’s Ayurvedic wisdom and modern science can come together.

What Did the Research Find?

The company stated,
“Patanjali’s Research & Development (R&D) team discovered that amla seeds contain medicinal properties that mainstream Ayurveda had not utilized before. Chemical profiling revealed the presence of quercetin, ellagic acid, flavonoids, omega-3 fatty acids, and tannins in the seeds.”

Patanjali further claims,
“It is now scientifically proven that these compounds are extremely beneficial for the body. They have anti-aging (slowing down aging), anti-inflammatory (reducing inflammation), and cardio-protective properties. This research may prove effective not only for high blood pressure and skin-related issues, but may also help fight lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and low immunity.”

Seed Procurement Begins in These States

According to Patanjali,
“The biggest social impact of this discovery is the direct benefit to farmers — turning the ‘waste to wealth’ model into reality. Seeds that were previously discarded have now become a source of income. Patanjali has begun procuring amla seeds from farmers in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, giving them additional earnings. This strengthens the local economy and reduces dependence on imported herbal raw materials.”

Recognition on Global Platforms

The company added,
“Patanjali’s efforts have been appreciated at both national and international levels. Prestigious organizations like the Ministry of AYUSH and the Asian Traditional Medicine Board have recognized this research. Research papers from Europe, Malaysia, and Thailand have also cited Patanjali’s findings.”

Based on this research, Patanjali has developed products such as amla seed oil capsules, skincare formulations, and immunity boosters — all of which are now in growing demand overseas. This initiative proves that when ancient wisdom aligns with modern science, the results benefit humanity.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna
Read more
