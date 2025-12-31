Understanding How Thyroid Disorders Are Impacting Women’s Reproductive Health

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthUnderstanding How Thyroid Disorders Are Impacting Women’s Reproductive Health

Thyroid disorders can quietly disrupt women’s reproductive health, affecting periods, fertility, and pregnancy. Understand the connection and why early awareness matters.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)

(By Dr. Nishchitha K)

Thyroid disorders are far more common in women than men, and their impact goes well beyond weight changes or fatigue. In clinical practice, many women first discover an underlying thyroid problem when they seek help for irregular periods, difficulty conceiving, or repeated pregnancy loss. The thyroid gland, though small, plays a critical role in regulating reproductive health.

The Thyroid–Hormone Connection

The thyroid gland produces hormones that influence nearly every system in the body, including the reproductive organs. These hormones work alongside oestrogen, progesterone, and other reproductive hormones that regulate ovulation and the menstrual cycle. When thyroid hormone levels are either too low (hypothyroidism) or too high (hyperthyroidism), this delicate balance is disturbed.

In women with hypothyroidism, periods may become heavy, irregular, or infrequent. Even when periods seem regular, ovulation may not happen consistently, which can make conception difficult. In contrast, an overactive thyroid often causes lighter or missed periods and can also disrupt ovulation. In both cases, fertility can be affected long before obvious thyroid symptoms appear.

Effects On Fertility And Pregnancy

Undiagnosed or poorly controlled thyroid disorders are a known cause of infertility and recurrent pregnancy loss. Adequate thyroid hormone levels are essential for early fetal development, especially during the first trimester when the baby depends entirely on the mother’s thyroid hormones. Low levels during this phase increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm delivery, and low birth weight.

Women undergoing fertility treatment are routinely screened for thyroid abnormalities because even mild dysfunction can reduce the success of conception and implantation.

Thyroid Disorders After Pregnancy

In some women, pregnancy can itself set off thyroid problems. A condition called postpartum thyroiditis may develop in the months after delivery and is usually temporary. The symptoms often look like routine post-pregnancy tiredness or emotional changes, which is why the condition can go unnoticed for some time.

Why Early Testing Matters

Thyroid-related reproductive symptoms are often easy to miss. Complaints like tiredness, weight fluctuation, hair fall, or mood changes are commonly attributed to stress or routine life pressures. A basic blood test can detect thyroid imbalance early, allowing treatment before longer-term reproductive problems develop.

The Way Forward

In women with menstrual disturbances, fertility concerns, or pregnancy-related complications, assessing thyroid function is an important step in routine care. Many of these problems improve once the thyroid disorder is treated appropriately. Early attention to thyroid health often makes a noticeable difference to reproductive health.

Dr. Nishchitha K is Consultant Endocrinology at Gleneagles BGS hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Read
