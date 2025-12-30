Nutrition For Conception: 7 Fertility-Boosting Foods Backed By Experts

(By Dr. Phani Madhuri)

Conception is often imagined as a moment, but in reality, it is the outcome of months and sometimes years of biological preparation. Worldwide, nearly 15 per cent of couples struggle to conceive, and contrary to common perception, fertility challenges are not predominantly female. Male factors account for roughly 30 per cent of infertility cases, while female factors contribute about 35 per cent, underscoring how reproductive health is shaped by the body as a whole rather than a single system. At the centre of this preparation lies nutrition. What is eaten influences hormone regulation, ovulation, sperm quality, inflammation as well as metabolic balance, processes that quietly determine reproductive readiness.

Study consistently reveals that diets rich in whole foods, antioxidants, healthy fats and key micronutrients are linked with better fertility outcomes in both men and women. Although no food can promise pregnancy, the right nutritional choices help in creating the internal conditions in which conception is more likely to occur.

Salmon

Salmon is valued for its omega-3 fatty acids. They significantly support hormone production and reduce inflammation. Also, these fats are linked with improved egg quality and sperm parameters. Meanwhile, salmon is a natural source of vitamin D. Studies have identified low vitamin D levels as a risk marker for fertility problems in both women and men. Selenium, another critical nutrient found in salmon, boosts healthy reproductive function.

Lentils

Folate is one of the most pivotal nutrients in preconception nourishment. Health authorities recommend 400 mcg of folic acid daily before conception. Lentils thus offer a natural, food-based source. Alongside folate, lentils supply plant protein and iron. It supports ovulation and early cellular development. In addition, lentils also include spermidine, which is a compound studied for its role in reproductive processes.

Kale And Other Antioxidant-Rich Vegetables

Oxidative stress has been linked with reduced fertility, especially in men. Antioxidant-rich foods, including kale, berries, red cabbage, and artichokes, help counter free radical damage that can impair egg and sperm health. Diets high in antioxidants are consistently related to enhanced fertility markers.

Maca

Research suggests that maca may support sperm count and motility. While it does not function as a hormone, its nutritional profile is believed to enhance reproductive performance, contributing to its popularity in fertility-related dietary approaches.

Greek Yoghurt

Calcium plays an important role in reproductive signalling. Also, research has described it as critical for women’s preconception health. Greek yoghurt also provides vitamin D and high-quality protein. It supports hormonal balance and metabolic stability. When merged with antioxidant-rich fruits, it becomes a simple, fertility-supportive meal.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene. They are largely associated with increased progesterone levels, a vital hormone for implantation. Carotenoids are also connected with improved sperm quality, reinforcing their relevance for both partners.

Beetroot

Beetroot supports nitric oxide production, boosting blood flow to reproductive organs. Improved circulation may support implantation. On the other hand, its folate and antioxidant content further contribute to reproductive health.

In sum, fertility is rarely transformed by a single intervention. It responds to patterns, what is eaten consistently, how the body is cared for over time, and whether nutritional gaps are addressed before they become obstacles. Evidence continues to show that food influences far more than energy or weight; it shapes hormonal balance, cellular health, inflammation, and the biological readiness required for conception. While medical support is essential for many, nutrition remains one of the few factors that is both preventive and empowering. By preferring nutrient-dense, whole foods and supporting the body long before pregnancy begins, reproductive health is strengthened at its core. In the journey toward conception, these everyday choices may not offer instant outcomes. Instead, they silently build the conditions in which new life is most likely to begin.

Dr. Phani Madhuri is MBBS, MS, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Infertility Specialist, Diploma in Pelvic Endoscopy Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology

