Simple Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Your Risk Of Kidney Disease

(By Dr. Sukanto Kishore Das)

Kidney disease usually manifests "quietly," for many years, until the disease itself produces symptoms such as tiredness, swelling of the hands and feet, and possibly changes in urine output or physical activity. By the time a patient is experiencing and noticing those symptoms, there may be significant damage to the kidneys in place. The positive aspect is that there may be relatively simple, small, and ongoing lifestyle choices that produce sustained overall health and benefit kidney health, thus the risk for kidney disease may be considerably reduced. From a physician perspective, being preventative begins with awareness on an individual level and commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Protecting Your Kidneys Naturally

Kidneys are the body's filtration system to naturally eliminate toxins and regulate vital minerals and fluids in the body. It is important to adopt habits and strategies that minimise excess "stress" on the kidneys to empower them to remain healthy and well-functioning. Generally, adopting a "healthy" eating pattern that consists of more fruits and vegetables, whole grain products, and lean prote in is the goal. Reducing excess processed foods, refined sugar, and excessive salt will also be helpful in managing hypertension, which will contribute to long-term damages done to the kidneys. Furthermore, when protein, primarily animal protein, intake is moderate, it can help alleviate strain on the kidney over time.

Hydration Is The Key

Another key pillar of kidney health is hydration. Drinking enough water during the day aids with waste excretion and decreases the risk of kidney stones. However, like all things, balanced consumption is important, as excess fluid intake can also put pressure on the kidneys, particularly among patients suffering from other conditions. Besides drinking water, limiting alcohol intake and sugary beverages further decreases the kidney's burden and assists in maintaining an ideal body weight.

The Role Of Physical Activity

Regular exercise improve blood circulation, manages blood pressure, and reduces the risk of diabetes which are both major risk factors for kidney disease. Simple activity such as brisk walking, yoga, or swimming for 30 minutes per day can make quite a difference. Equally as important, is maintaining a healthy body weight as obesity is strongly related to diabetes and high blood pressure, both of which lead to faster progression of kidney damage.

Key Prevention Tip

One of the best things someone can do for prevention is to have health checks on a regular basis. Having routine checks of blood pressure, random urine tests, and kidney health checks can identify early warning signs before they evolve to observable symptoms. It is especially important to monitor hydration and regular medical follow-up, for anyone with a family history of kidney disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure.

The health of your kidneys is tied directly to your general health. By taking care to consider your nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and the avoidance of tobacco, individuals can reduce their likelihood of developing kidney disease and promote long-term health perspectives. Although these preventive actions normally seem simple, establishing everyday healthy habits is still the best way to protect kidney function and promote long-term health.

Dr. Sukanto Kishore Das is Senior Consultant - Nephrology at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

