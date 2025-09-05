Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer

We all grow up indulging in sports activities that give us various degrees of sinewy calves. What if you were now told that those calf muscles (primarily the gastrocnemius and soleus) are also called the “second heart” of the body because of the vital role they play in pumping blood back up to the heart?

Dr. Ashish Kumar Garg, a highly skilled interventional cardiologist with expertise in advanced coronary interventions, pacemaker implantation, and intravascular imaging, has shared a video on the Amrita Hospital website, asking: Did you know your calves are called your second heart?

“Every step squeezes blood back to your chest. Protect both hearts: walk daily, stretch often, and keep your circulation flowing,” Dr Ashish Kumar states in the post.

In the video in the Instagram post, Dr Ashish Kumar has also demonstrated some easy-to-do, quick and discreet exercises one can do sitting in a chair or standing, just to keep the calf muscles pumping healthily.

What Dr Ashish Kumar claims is not a sudden revelation from thin air. A peer-reviewed study from the Mayo Clinic Gonda Vascular Laboratory evaluated how calf muscle pump (CMP) function relates to long-term survival. The research showed that impaired CMP significantly increases all-cause mortality, even when accounting for age and other health factors. This underlines how vital the calf muscle pump is for overall cardiovascular health.

Another study published in JAMA Surgery emphasised how the calf, aided by its muscles, fascia, and venous valves, is capable of generating pressures greater than 200 mm Hg, and supplies over 30% of the energy required for blood circulation during exercise.

These reliable research findings show that the calf muscles are much more than just support for walking; they play a fundamental role in circulatory health, acting as a powerful and life-supporting pump.

Many people don't bother with regular stretching, while they actually should. It's a small investment that offers big pay-outs.

A regular stretching routine can help reduce your risk of injuries, improve your mobility to protect against falls, and increase your flexibility, which studies have linked with greater longevity.

Here are some evidence-based Calf-Boosting Exercises from Harvard Health:

1. Dynamic Leg Swings & Calf Stretch:

Harvard’s guidance in “Take time to stretch” provides a mix of dynamic and static movements to enhance blood flow and flexibility:

Leg Swings: Stand and swing your leg forward and back (10–20 times per leg). Works as a dynamic warm-up and enhances circulation.

Calf Stretch: Place your hands on a wall or chair, step one leg back, keeping the heel grounded and knee straight to stretch the gastrocnemius. Hold for 60 seconds per leg as part of post-exercise recovery.

2. Winter + Year-Round Calf Stretching:

In “Essential stretches to fight stiff winter muscles”, Harvard medical experts emphasise the importance of static stretching when muscles are warmed to maintain flexibility and circulation.

Calf Stretch: Same position as above, ie. heel down, knee straight, hold for 20–30 seconds. Helps prevent stiffness, reduces injury risk, and promotes venous return.

3. Leg Stretching & Improved Blood Flow:

A 2020 Journal of Physiology study shared via Harvard reports that routine leg stretches, including calves, can enhance arterial dilation and improve blood flow, potentially reducing blood pressure and supporting vascular health. It’s safe for most adults and requires no equipment except a wall or sturdy chair for this 12-15 minute routine.

(Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist)

