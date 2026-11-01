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English NewsLifestyleDr Sriram Nene Explains What Happens When You Quit Added Sugar For 21 Days

Dr Sriram Nene Explains What Happens When You Quit Added Sugar For 21 Days

Dr Sriram Nene explains how quitting added sugar for 21 days may influence taste preferences, brain responses and everyday eating habits.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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  • Consistency, not perfection, builds sustainable, healthier eating habits.

Cutting down on added sugar can be challenging, particularly when it is a regular part of daily tea, coffee, desserts and meals. However, reducing added sugar for three weeks could help people gradually change their taste preferences and eating habits. Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr Sriram Nene recently explained how the body and brain may respond to this change in an interaction shared by ANI.

Dr Nene, founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences, highlighted how sugar stimulates the brain's dopamine response, making it difficult for people to give up the habit. He also explained how gradually eliminating extra sugar from everyday food and beverages could help people reduce their dependence on it.

Why Is Sugar Difficult To Give Up?

Explaining why people often crave sugar, Dr Nene said that it can have an addictive effect because of the way it stimulates dopamine in the brain. "The thing with sugar is it's a bit addictive. It spikes your dopamine in your brain," he said.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter associated with the brain's reward and pleasure system. Sweet foods can activate this system, encouraging people to seek similar experiences repeatedly. This can make reducing sugar consumption difficult, especially when sweetened beverages and foods are part of an everyday routine.

Dr Nene suggested that people can begin by cutting down on externally added sugar, such as the extra spoonfuls added to tea, coffee and other preparations.

What Happens When You Stop Eating Added Sugar For 7, 14 And 21 Days?

According to Dr Nene, giving up added sugar can gradually influence taste preferences and eating habits. He outlined how people may experience changes over three weeks.

After 7 Days: During the first week, people may begin noticing changes in their taste preferences after avoiding extra sugar in their everyday food and beverages.

After 14 Days: By the second week, these changes may become more noticeable. People may also find it easier to continue avoiding unnecessary added sugar as they adjust to less sweetness.

After 21 Days: Dr Nene suggested that by the end of three weeks, the habit of adding extra sugar to food and drinks may have almost disappeared. Taste preferences and the brain's response to sweetness may also change with consistent efforts.

However, these timelines are not scientifically guaranteed milestones. Individual experiences can differ depending on dietary habits, overall sugar consumption, and other lifestyle factors.

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Does Cutting Down On Added Sugar Mean Avoiding Fruits?

Reducing added sugar does not mean eliminating every source of sugar from your diet. There is an important difference between naturally occurring sugars and added sugars. Whole fruits contain natural sugars along with fibre, vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients. Milk also contains naturally occurring lactose.

The primary focus should be on limiting added sugars found in sweetened beverages, packaged snacks, desserts, confectionery and processed foods. Reading food labels can also help identify hidden sources of added sugar in everyday products.

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Consistency Matters More Than Perfection, Says Dr Sriram Nene

Dr Nene also emphasised that maintaining healthier eating habits does not require complete perfection. Occasional indulgences should not discourage people from continuing their efforts. "Once in a while is fine. You're gonna have days, and you'll take three steps forward, one step back. Be kind to yourself," he said.

He highlighted that adopting a healthier lifestyle is a lifelong process. Instead of expecting immediate results or making drastic dietary changes, people should focus on small, consistent steps that are easier to maintain over time. Gradually reducing added sugar, making mindful food choices, and maintaining a balanced diet can help build healthier long-term eating habits.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dr. Nene's advice for successfully reducing sugar long-term?

Dr. Nene emphasizes consistency over perfection, encouraging small, manageable steps rather than drastic changes. Occasional indulgences are fine, as the goal is a lifetime of healthier habits.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Dr Sriram Nene Added Sugar Quitting Sugar Sugar-Free Diet
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