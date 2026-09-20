Dengue Vaccine Qdenga Coming To India: Doses, Efficacy And India Launch Timeline Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dr. Reddy's will distribute Takeda's Qdenga dengue vaccine by 2027.

Qdenga protects four dengue serotypes, administered in two doses.

Clinical trials show 80.2% efficacy against confirmed dengue cases.

Vaccine offers new prevention for India's major dengue challenge.

India may soon have another option for dengue prevention. This mosquito-borne viral disease affects large parts of the country annually. Dengue cases are particularly high during and after the monsoon season. Meanwhile, Takeda Pharmaceutical's dengue vaccine, Qdenga, is preparing to arrive in India. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has signed an agreement with Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical to promote and distribute this vaccine in India. After completing the necessary regulations and market authorization process, this vaccine could be available in the Indian market in the first half of 2027.

Dengue has long been a major health challenge in India. The disease is primarily spread by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in stagnant water. During the monsoon, waterlogging creates a favorable breeding environment for them. This leads to increased dengue outbreaks in many areas, putting pressure on hospitals and healthcare systems. Therefore, preventing the disease requires vaccination, as well as preventing mosquito breeding.

What Is The Qudenga Vaccine?

Qudenga is a dengue vaccine developed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals. According to available information, this vaccine is designed to protect against all four serotypes of the dengue virus. It can be used for children and adults aged 4 to 60 years. Qudenga is administered in two doses, each 0.5 mL. The second dose is given three months after the first dose. A special feature of this vaccine is that it does not require testing for a previous dengue infection before taking it. This means that the vaccine can be administered without knowing whether a person has had dengue before, and a pre-vaccination test is not necessary.

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When Will Dengue Vaccine Be Available In India?

Qudenga is expected to be available in India in the first half of 2027. However, its market availability will depend on the necessary regulatory processes and market authorization. According to available information, India's drug regulator approved Qudenga in July 2026. Subsequently, an agreement between Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Takeda has paved the way for the promotion and distribution of the vaccine in India.

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How Effective Is Qudenga?

In clinical trials, Qudenga has demonstrated efficacy in preventing dengue infection. Available trial data indicate that Qudenga's efficacy against confirmed dengue cases was 80.2% one year after the second dose. This was achieved in a late-stage clinical trial. Furthermore, the vaccine's efficacy against dengue-related hospitalizations was 90.4% 18 months after the second dose, a secondary endpoint of the study. These data should be considered as a measure of the vaccine's performance among participants in that clinical trial.

Why Is Dengue Vaccine Needed In India?

Dengue remains a persistent health concern in many tropical and subtropical regions of the world, including India. In India, cases often increase during and after the monsoon season. Stagnant water from rains becomes a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, increasing the risk of infection. According to provisional data from the National Center for Vector-Borne Disease Control, 113,450 dengue cases and 95 deaths were reported in India in 2025. These figures indicate that dengue remains a significant threat in the country.

In this situation, the vaccine can serve as an additional measure to prevent dengue. However, vaccination does not eliminate the need for other mosquito prevention measures. Preventing waterlogging in and around the home, preventing mosquito breeding, and avoiding mosquito bites will still be essential.

What Will Change In Dengue Prevention?

The launch of Qudenga in the Indian market could add another option for dengue prevention. This vaccine is designed to provide protection against all four serotypes of the dengue virus. The two doses are administered three months apart. Takeda has also stated that the company is working to increase its global manufacturing capacity to 100 million doses per year by 2030. According to the company, dengue cases have increased significantly in India over the past two decades.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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