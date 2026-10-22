Can Home-Cooked Food Cause Fatty Liver? 5 Habits To Avoid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Excessive fats, sugars, and overeating can cause fatty liver disease.

Unbalanced diet, calorie surplus, and inactivity promote liver fat buildup.

Balanced meals, regular exercise, and healthy weight protect liver.

Home-cooked food is generally considered healthier than restaurant food. However, certain eating habits and the excessive use of oil, ghee and sugar can affect liver health over time. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver. While eating home-cooked food does not directly cause liver damage, an unbalanced diet, excessive calorie intake and a lack of physical activity can increase the risk of developing the condition.

Can Excessive Ghee, Oil And Fried Foods Cause Fatty Liver?

Parathas, pooris, pakoras and other fried foods prepared at home may be delicious, but consuming them frequently and in large quantities can increase calorie intake. Excessive consumption of oil, ghee and butter can contribute to weight gain, which is a risk factor for fat accumulation in the liver. Eating these foods occasionally does not automatically damage the liver. However, regularly consuming more calories than the body needs, particularly alongside limited physical activity, can increase the risk of fatty liver. To maintain liver health, limit the amount of oil and ghee used in cooking and include vegetables, pulses, whole grains and other nutritious foods in your daily diet.

How Does Excessive Sugar Affect Liver Health?

Homemade sweets, halwa, kheer and sweetened tea are common in many households. However, consuming excessive amounts of sugar, particularly through sugary drinks and foods high in added sugar, can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of fatty liver. Refined carbohydrates, including foods made with refined flour, can also contribute to excessive calorie intake when consumed in large quantities. This does not mean you need to eliminate roti, rice or other staple foods from your diet. Instead, focus on balanced meals, appropriate portion sizes and a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, pulses and whole grains.

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Can Overeating Affect Your Liver?

Eating more food than your body needs can lead to a sustained calorie surplus and weight gain. Over time, excess body fat can increase the likelihood of fat accumulating in the liver. Frequent snacking, large portions and a diet high in calorie-dense foods can contribute to this problem. Paying attention to portion sizes and maintaining regular meal patterns can help you manage your calorie intake. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are also important measures for reducing the risk of fatty liver.

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Does Excessive Salt Intake Cause Fatty Liver?

Excessive salt intake is associated with health problems such as high blood pressure, but salt is not considered a primary direct cause of fatty liver. People with advanced liver disease may need to limit their salt intake if they experience fluid retention, depending on their doctor's advice. For better overall health, reduce excess salt, avoid routinely eating highly processed foods and follow a balanced diet.

Way To Keep Your Liver Healthy

A few everyday lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of fatty liver and support overall liver health:

Limit excessive oil, ghee, butter and added sugar.

Eat balanced meals with vegetables, fruits, whole grains and pulses.

Avoid regularly consuming more calories than your body needs.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.

Limit sugary drinks and highly processed foods.

Consult a doctor if you have diabetes, obesity or other risk factors for liver disease.

Fatty liver may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. If you are concerned about your liver health, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate assessment and advice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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