India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleCan Home-Cooked Food Cause Fatty Liver? 5 Habits To Avoid

Can Home-Cooked Food Cause Fatty Liver? 5 Habits To Avoid

Can home-cooked food cause fatty liver? Learn how excess oil, ghee, sugar and overeating may increase your risk and discover ways to protect liver health.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Excessive fats, sugars, and overeating can cause fatty liver disease.
  • Unbalanced diet, calorie surplus, and inactivity promote liver fat buildup.
  • Balanced meals, regular exercise, and healthy weight protect liver.

Home-cooked food is generally considered healthier than restaurant food. However, certain eating habits and the excessive use of oil, ghee and sugar can affect liver health over time. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver. While eating home-cooked food does not directly cause liver damage, an unbalanced diet, excessive calorie intake and a lack of physical activity can increase the risk of developing the condition.

Can Excessive Ghee, Oil And Fried Foods Cause Fatty Liver?

Parathas, pooris, pakoras and other fried foods prepared at home may be delicious, but consuming them frequently and in large quantities can increase calorie intake. Excessive consumption of oil, ghee and butter can contribute to weight gain, which is a risk factor for fat accumulation in the liver. Eating these foods occasionally does not automatically damage the liver. However, regularly consuming more calories than the body needs, particularly alongside limited physical activity, can increase the risk of fatty liver. To maintain liver health, limit the amount of oil and ghee used in cooking and include vegetables, pulses, whole grains and other nutritious foods in your daily diet.

How Does Excessive Sugar Affect Liver Health?

Homemade sweets, halwa, kheer and sweetened tea are common in many households. However, consuming excessive amounts of sugar, particularly through sugary drinks and foods high in added sugar, can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of fatty liver. Refined carbohydrates, including foods made with refined flour, can also contribute to excessive calorie intake when consumed in large quantities. This does not mean you need to eliminate roti, rice or other staple foods from your diet. Instead, focus on balanced meals, appropriate portion sizes and a variety of nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, pulses and whole grains.

ALSO READ | ABP News Health Conclave: Health Minister Cites Major Gains In Maternal And Child Health

Can Overeating Affect Your Liver?

Eating more food than your body needs can lead to a sustained calorie surplus and weight gain. Over time, excess body fat can increase the likelihood of fat accumulating in the liver. Frequent snacking, large portions and a diet high in calorie-dense foods can contribute to this problem. Paying attention to portion sizes and maintaining regular meal patterns can help you manage your calorie intake. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are also important measures for reducing the risk of fatty liver.

ALSO READ | What Is Circadian Depression? Study Finds A Subtype Linked To Sleep Patterns And Seasonal Changes

Does Excessive Salt Intake Cause Fatty Liver?

Excessive salt intake is associated with health problems such as high blood pressure, but salt is not considered a primary direct cause of fatty liver. People with advanced liver disease may need to limit their salt intake if they experience fluid retention, depending on their doctor's advice. For better overall health, reduce excess salt, avoid routinely eating highly processed foods and follow a balanced diet.

Way To Keep Your Liver Healthy

A few everyday lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of fatty liver and support overall liver health:

  • Limit excessive oil, ghee, butter and added sugar.
  • Eat balanced meals with vegetables, fruits, whole grains and pulses.
  • Avoid regularly consuming more calories than your body needs.
  • Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.
  • Limit sugary drinks and highly processed foods.
  • Consult a doctor if you have diabetes, obesity or other risk factors for liver disease.

Fatty liver may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages. If you are concerned about your liver health, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate assessment and advice.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

Can home-cooked food lead to fatty liver?

Home-cooked food itself doesn't directly cause liver damage. However, an unbalanced diet, excessive calorie intake, and lack of physical activity, even with home-cooked meals, can increase the risk of fatty liver.

Do fried foods or excessive oil and ghee cause fatty liver?

Yes, consuming these frequently and in large quantities increases calorie intake and can lead to weight gain, a risk factor for fatty liver. Regularly exceeding calorie needs, especially with limited physical activity, increases this risk.

How does excessive sugar affect liver health?

Excessive sugar, particularly from sugary drinks and added sugars, contributes to weight gain, increasing the risk of fatty liver. Refined carbohydrates also contribute to excessive calorie intake.

Is excessive salt intake a cause of fatty liver?

No, while excessive salt intake is linked to high blood pressure, it is not considered a primary direct cause of fatty liver. People with advanced liver disease may need to limit salt intake if they experience fluid retention.

What lifestyle changes can promote liver health?

Limit excessive oil, ghee, butter, and added sugar. Eat balanced meals, avoid consuming excess calories, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy weight. Limit sugary drinks and highly processed foods.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Eating Fatty Liver Liver Health Eating Habits Home-Cooked Food
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Papankusha Ekadashi Parana Time 2026: Should You Break Your Fast By 8:42 AM Or 10:12 AM? Know The Difference
Papankusha Ekadashi Parana Time 2026: Should You Break Your Fast By 8:42 AM Or 10:12 AM? Know The Difference
Lifestyle
Pet First | Diwali 2026: 6 Silent Signs Your Dog Or Cat Is Scared Of Firecrackers
Pet First | Diwali 2026: 6 Silent Signs Your Dog Or Cat Is Scared Of Firecrackers
Lifestyle
Want To Keep Your Bedsheets Clean For Longer? Follow These 6 Simple Hygiene Tips
Want To Keep Your Bedsheets Clean For Longer? Follow These 6 Simple Hygiene Tips
Lifestyle
Pink Salt, Rock Salt Or Table Salt: Which One Is The Best Source Of Iodine?
Pink Salt, Rock Salt Or Table Salt: Which One Is The Best Source Of Iodine?
Advertisement

Videos

Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: 70 Protest Photos Removed, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Questions Bikaner House Restrictions
Rehan Vadra Exhibition Row: Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Alleges 74 Protest Photos Removed From Bikaner House
ELON MUSK MYSTERY: एलन मस्क का UFO कनेक्शन, क्या है पूरा मामला? |ABPLIVE
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Practised Gunfire Before Attack, Misfire Reported Inside Mumbai Hotel
Delhi News: ₹9,000 Crore Yamuna Clean-Up Projects Launched in Dwarka, Over 40% of Work Completed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget