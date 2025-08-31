Priya Marathe, the actress who gained widespread recognition through the television series Pavitra Rishta, has passed away at the age of 38. She portrayed the character of Varsha, the sister of Ankita Lokhande’s role, leaving a lasting impression on fans. Known for her work in both Hindi and Marathi serials, Priya’s sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her admirers in deep shock. Reports confirm that she took her last breath at her Mira Road residence.

Cancer As The Cause

While the exact type of cancer has not been disclosed yet, media reports suggest that Priya had been battling the disease for some time. Despite treatment, the cancer spread rapidly, which eventually overwhelmed her body. This tragic loss underscores the severity of the disease and the importance of vigilance regarding early symptoms.

Understanding The Risks Of Cancer

Cancer is among the most dangerous and life-threatening illnesses today. It develops when certain body cells begin to multiply uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Unlike the normal cells, cancerous cells do not stop growing. They affect all the vital organs and systems.

The disease often progresses silently. However, there may some initial signs. By the time noticeable symptoms appear, the illness can already be severe. Cancer can occur in various parts of the body, including the lungs, liver, stomach, blood, or brain. Early detection can make treatment possible, but delayed diagnosis makes treatment challenging, expensive, and sometimes even fatal for the patient.

Recognising The Symptoms

Common cancer symptoms include persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, lumps or swelling, prolonged cough, digestive issues, and sudden bleeding. Prompt medical attention is essential if these symptoms appear. Neglecting these dangerous symptoms can result in serious complications and deteriorated health.

