Piles, Fissures, And Fistula: Common Problems People Suffer Silently With

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







(By Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy)

A lot more people than they want to admit have pain, discomfort, or bleeding when they have a bowel movement. Millions of people have conditions like piles, fissures, and fistula, but many put off getting help because they are embarrassed or scared. This silence often lets small problems turn into big ones that are hard to deal with, even though there are safe and effective treatments available now.

ALSO READ: Does Skipping Breakfast Lead To Weight Gain Or Weight Loss? Understanding Its Real Impact

Understanding Piles (Haemorrhoids)

When pressure builds up in the veins around and in the anus, piles happen. Chronic constipation, sitting for long periods of time, being pregnant, being overweight, and pushing too hard are all common causes. Itching, pain, a feeling of heaviness, or bleeding during bowel movements are some of the signs. In the beginning, piles can often be managed with changes to your lifestyle, more fiber in your diet, and medications. Advanced piles may need minimally invasive procedures that give long-lasting relief with little recovery time.

What Are Anal Fissures?

Anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus, usually caused by passing hard or large stools. Despite their size, they can cause severe pain during and after bowel movements, often accompanied by bright red bleeding. The fear of pain can lead people to avoid using the toilet, worsening constipation and delaying healing. Acute fissures often heal with medical treatment and lifestyle modification, while chronic fissures may need surgical intervention.

Anal Fistula: A Condition That Needs Attention

An anal fistula is an unusual tunnel that forms between the anal canal and the skin around the anus. This usually occurs after an infection or abscess. There are some common signs for the same which include persistent discharge, pain, swelling, and infections and so on. Fistulas, on the other hand, almost never go away on their own. To stop infections from happening again and to avoid long-term problems, it is important to get a diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.

Why People Suffer In Silence

The common thread across these conditions is stigma. Many people ignore symptoms like pain or bleeding, hoping they will go away. However, rectal bleeding should never be dismissed, as it may sometimes indicate more serious health issues. Delayed care often results in prolonged discomfort and more complex treatment.

The Importance Of Early Treatment

Modern medicine can help with anorectal problems in ways that are effective and don't require a lot of surgery. Seeing a specialist early can help you get the right diagnosis, get better faster, and greatly improve your quality of life. The first step toward feeling better is to talk about these problems openly. No one should have to suffer in silence when help is available.

Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy is Senior Consultant - General and Minimal Access Surgery at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator