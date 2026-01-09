Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthPiles, Fissures, And Fistula: Common Problems People Suffer Silently With

Piles, Fissures, And Fistula: Common Problems People Suffer Silently With

Piles, fissures, and fistula are common but often ignored due to stigma. Learn their symptoms, causes, and why early treatment can prevent complications.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

(By Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy)

A lot more people than they want to admit have pain, discomfort, or bleeding when they have a bowel movement. Millions of people have conditions like piles, fissures, and fistula, but many put off getting help because they are embarrassed or scared. This silence often lets small problems turn into big ones that are hard to deal with, even though there are safe and effective treatments available now.

ALSO READ: Does Skipping Breakfast Lead To Weight Gain Or Weight Loss? Understanding Its Real Impact

Understanding Piles (Haemorrhoids)

When pressure builds up in the veins around and in the anus, piles happen. Chronic constipation, sitting for long periods of time, being pregnant, being overweight, and pushing too hard are all common causes. Itching, pain, a feeling of heaviness, or bleeding during bowel movements are some of the signs. In the beginning, piles can often be managed with changes to your lifestyle, more fiber in your diet, and medications. Advanced piles may need minimally invasive procedures that give long-lasting relief with little recovery time.

What Are Anal Fissures?

Anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus, usually caused by passing hard or large stools. Despite their size, they can cause severe pain during and after bowel movements, often accompanied by bright red bleeding. The fear of pain can lead people to avoid using the toilet, worsening constipation and delaying healing. Acute fissures often heal with medical treatment and lifestyle modification, while chronic fissures may need surgical intervention.

Anal Fistula: A Condition That Needs Attention

An anal fistula is an unusual tunnel that forms between the anal canal and the skin around the anus. This usually occurs after an infection or abscess. There are some common signs for the same which include persistent discharge, pain, swelling, and infections and so on. Fistulas, on the other hand, almost never go away on their own. To stop infections from happening again and to avoid long-term problems, it is important to get a diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.

Why People Suffer In Silence

The common thread across these conditions is stigma. Many people ignore symptoms like pain or bleeding, hoping they will go away. However, rectal bleeding should never be dismissed, as it may sometimes indicate more serious health issues. Delayed care often results in prolonged discomfort and more complex treatment.

The Importance Of Early Treatment

Modern medicine can help with anorectal problems in ways that are effective and don't require a lot of surgery. Seeing a specialist early can help you get the right diagnosis, get better faster, and greatly improve your quality of life. The first step toward feeling better is to talk about these problems openly. No one should have to suffer in silence when help is available.

Dr. Manas Ranjan Tripathy is Senior Consultant - General and Minimal Access Surgery at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

What are common causes of piles?

Piles are caused by pressure in the veins around the anus. Common causes include chronic constipation, prolonged sitting, pregnancy, being overweight, and excessive straining during bowel movements.

What is an anal fissure?

An anal fissure is a small tear in the lining of the anus, typically caused by passing hard or large stools. They can cause severe pain and bright red bleeding during bowel movements.

What is an anal fistula and why is early treatment important?

An anal fistula is a tunnel that forms between the anal canal and the skin near the anus, usually due to infection. They rarely heal on their own, and prompt treatment is crucial to prevent recurring infections and long-term issues.

Why do people often delay seeking help for anorectal problems?

Stigma surrounding these conditions leads many to ignore symptoms like pain or bleeding. This silence can allow minor problems to worsen, making treatment more complex and prolonged.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anal Fissure Rectal Bleeding Constipation Digestive Health Piles Anal Fistula Bowel Movement Pain Health Conditions To Look For
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
World
Iran Shuts Internet, International Phone Calls As Anti-Khamenei Protests Intensify Across Cities
Iran Shuts Internet, International Phone Calls As Anti-Khamenei Protests Intensify Across Cities
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
World
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US Over Venezuela Link: Report
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget