Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held his third press conference under the banner ‘The H Files’, reiterating his allegations of large-scale electoral fraud by ruling parties.

Focusing on Haryana, Gandhi claimed that for the first time in the state’s history, the number of postal votes recorded differed from the actual vote count. He also alleged that a Brazilian model’s photograph was found on multiple voter IDs, each under different nameslike “Seema,” “Sweety,” and “Saraswati.”

Gandhi further claimed that there were 5,21,619 duplicate voters in the state, displaying several instances of voter registrations under identical names to support his claim.

The press conference comes a day before the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for Thursday.