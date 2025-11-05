From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win

Indian-origin democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who has been elected as New York City’s new mayor, invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic “Tryst with Destiny” address in his victory speech, calling his win the dawn of a new era for the city.

“Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru — a moment comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new,” Mamdani told cheering supporters, echoing Nehru’s 1947 Independence Eve speech. “Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new.”

Promising bold and people-driven governance, Mamdani said his administration would focus on tackling New York’s cost-of-living crisis. “This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than excuses for what we are too timid to attempt,” he said.

Who Is Zorhan Mamdani?

At 34, Mamdani becomes the youngest person in a century to hold the post of mayor. The Ugandan-Indian–origin leader, who rose to prominence as a Democratic Socialist, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on a progressive platform.

“My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani declared to thunderous applause. “Let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answered only to the few.”

As the newly elected mayor wrapped up his speech, the Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale” began to play, sending social media into a frenzy.

Mamdani ended his speech with Dhoom Machale 😭😫 pic.twitter.com/21TBjSbk26 — L (@rebrandthisshi) November 5, 2025

"I need someone to explain who was responsible for the two-second Dhoom Machale clip during Mamdani’s speech,” one user joked on X. Another wrote, “They’re playing Dhoom at Zohran HQ — iconic!”

Mamdani celebrated the moment on stage with his wife Rama Duwaji and mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair.