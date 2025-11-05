‘1 in 8 Votes in Haryana Fake’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, Election Commission Of 'Vote Chori'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale voter fraud in the recently held Haryana Assembly elections. Gandhi claimed that over 5.21 lakh duplicate voters and nearly 25 lakh fake voters were registered in the state, charges he said were backed by “100% proof”.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi said the alleged irregularities were part of a wider plan to turn a Congress “landslide victory into a loss”. “I want the young people, the Gen Z of India, to understand this clearly, this is about your future,” he said. “We are questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process of India because we have concrete evidence.”

“1 in 8 Votes in Haryana Was Fake,” Says Gandhi

Presenting what he called “irrefutable proof”, Gandhi alleged that one in every eight votes cast in Haryana was fraudulent. “We have crystal-clear evidence that 25 lakh voters in Haryana are fake — they either don’t exist, are duplicated, or are designed in a way that allows anyone to vote,” he stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

He further claimed that the photo of a Brazilian model was used on voter identity cards in multiple constituencies. “What is a Brazilian model doing on a voter list in Haryana?” Gandhi asked, alleging that the same photograph appeared 233 times across two polling booths.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭?



❓ Who is this lady?

❓ How old is she?

❓ Where is she from?



She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema,…

Over 1.24 Lakh Voters with Identical Photos

The Congress leader also alleged that 1,24,177 voters had identical photographs on the electoral rolls. “One voter appears 223 times in two booths. There are thousands of such examples in Haryana,” he said. Gandhi added that in some cases, even BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh were found registered as voters in Haryana.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Let's get duplicates. They have duplicate photos, we have 223 photos in one booth...we have the same photo appearing again and again. We have a gentleman who is voting 14 times - in booth 508, booth 431. We have another man,…

“The EC Is Destroying Evidence,” Claims Congress Leader

Accusing the Election Commission of complicity, Gandhi alleged that officials were “destroying CCTV footage” and avoiding scrutiny. “They want to create space for manipulation. The EC does not want a fair election, this is absolutely clear proof of what the BJP is doing,” he said.

He also claimed that the ECI possesses software that can detect duplicate entries but has refused to use it. “We asked them to run the software and identify voters with the same name and address, but they declined. The reason is clear, they are helping the BJP,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Why is EC not removing duplicates? Because if they remove duplicates, there will be fair elections. If they ensure that there is one entry, one picture, there's a fair election. And EC doesn't want fair elections."

“There Was No Election in Haryana, There Was Theft”

In one of his sharpest remarks, Gandhi declared, “There was no election in Haryana, there was theft.” He accused the BJP and the Prime Minister of “destroying India’s democratic system” in partnership with the Election Commission.

Gandhi warned that the same “systematic manipulation” could be repeated in Bihar, where assembly elections are due next year. “This system has been created by the BJP to kill democracy,” he said, adding that thousands of BJP workers allegedly voted in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "…I want the young people of India, especially Gen Z, to understand clearly, because this concerns your future. What is being done is being taken from you; you are being robbed of your future. So it is important that you listen carefully…

Election Commission Responds

Responding to Gandhi’s allegations, Election Commission sources said there were no appeals filed in Haryana after the publication of the final electoral rolls following the special summary revision ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.

An EC official further confirmed that only 22 election petitions challenging results across Haryana’s 90 Assembly constituencies are currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.