Jan Suraj Candidate From Munger Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of First Phase Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The road to Bihar elections is getting interesting and in a dramatic political twist just hours before the state goes to the polls, Jan Suraj Party’s Munger Assembly candidate, Sanjay Singh, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move, coming on the eve of the first phase of voting, has sent shockwaves through the local political landscape.

Singh, who had been campaigning as a Jan Suraj nominee from Munger, officially took BJP membership on Wednesday in the presence of BJP candidate Kumar Pranay. By extending his support to Pranay, Singh has potentially reshaped the contest in this key constituency, where every vote could make a difference.

Political observers believe the defection could deal a serious setback to the Jan Suraj Party, which is already struggling to retain its candidates. The timing, just a day before polling, adds to the intrigue surrounding this election cycle. It remains to be seen how voters in Munger respond to Singh’s last-minute switch.

This isn’t the first time the Jan Suraj Party has faced internal jolts. In October, three of its candidates, from Danapur, Brahmapur, and Gopalganj, withdrew their nominations, signalling growing discontent within the fledgling outfit. With Munger now added to the list, questions are being raised about the party’s organisational strength ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Munger candidate Kumar Pranay has already been making headlines, not for politics, but for his extraordinary wealth. According to his election affidavit, Pranay has declared assets worth nearly ₹177 crore, placing him among the richest candidates in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. His immense financial clout and now the backing of a rival candidate could give the BJP a significant edge in the region.