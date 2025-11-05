Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Jan Suraj Candidate From Munger Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of First Phase Voting

Jan Suraj Candidate From Munger Sanjay Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of First Phase Voting

Just a day before Bihar’s first-phase voting, Jan Suraj’s Munger candidate Sanjay Singh joined the BJP, backing Kumar Pranay, one of the richest contestants with assets worth ₹177 crore.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The road to Bihar elections is getting interesting and in a dramatic political twist just hours before the state goes to the polls, Jan Suraj Party’s Munger Assembly candidate, Sanjay Singh, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move, coming on the eve of the first phase of voting, has sent shockwaves through the local political landscape.

Singh, who had been campaigning as a Jan Suraj nominee from Munger, officially took BJP membership on Wednesday in the presence of BJP candidate Kumar Pranay. By extending his support to Pranay, Singh has potentially reshaped the contest in this key constituency, where every vote could make a difference.

Political observers believe the defection could deal a serious setback to the Jan Suraj Party, which is already struggling to retain its candidates. The timing, just a day before polling, adds to the intrigue surrounding this election cycle. It remains to be seen how voters in Munger respond to Singh’s last-minute switch.

This isn’t the first time the Jan Suraj Party has faced internal jolts. In October, three of its candidates, from Danapur, Brahmapur, and Gopalganj, withdrew their nominations, signalling growing discontent within the fledgling outfit. With Munger now added to the list, questions are being raised about the party’s organisational strength ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Munger candidate Kumar Pranay has already been making headlines, not for politics, but for his extraordinary wealth. According to his election affidavit, Pranay has declared assets worth nearly ₹177 crore, placing him among the richest candidates in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. His immense financial clout and now the backing of a rival candidate could give the BJP a significant edge in the region.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Singh BJP Breaking News ABP Live Jan Suraj Party Munger Election
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
‘Turn The Volume Up’: Zohran Mamdani To Trump In His First Victory Speech
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Suspected To Be Hiding
World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget