Vaccines, Tattoos, And Medical Negligence: What’s Fueling New Hepatitis Infections In 2025

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

It might surprise you to learn that even in 2025, hepatitis, a disease many associate with the past, continues to be a significant threat. While most young professionals are busy chasing careers, building social lives, and juggling responsibilities, hepatitis is quietly infecting millions across the world. Unfortunately, some of the very things of the 'new world' that symbolise freedom, adulthood, and modern healthcare, like tattoos, vaccinations, and medical treatments, may be fueling new infections. Let’s unpack the real drivers and what we should be watching out for:

The Vaccine Illusion:

The hepatitis B vaccine has been around for decades and is incredibly effective. In fact, most of us assume we’re protected. But are we?

In India, for example, universal hepatitis B vaccination only became standard for newborns in 2007. If you were born before then, there’s a good chance you never received the full vaccine series. Or any dose at all. Even among those vaccinated, incomplete records, missed boosters, and lack of adult catch-up programs have created gaps in immunity.

Can this get any worse? Yes. Many hospitals and clinics do not have a protocol in place to routinely check hepatitis B immunity before administering injections or performing minor surgeries. A classic case of assumption trumping due diligence.

You must ask your doctor for an anti-HBs antibody test to check if you’re actually immune, and get vaccinated if you’re not.

Body Inking: 'Hello Art. Meet Hazard.'

Getting inked is a growing rite of passage for young adults. But beneath the buzz of the tattoo machine is a risk that’s often overlooked, blood borne viruses like hepatitis B and C.

While many tattoo studios follow strict hygiene protocols, there are many unregulated or informal parlors, offering cheap, quick services that do cut corners. Needles get reused between clients, equipment is improperly sterilized, and contamination of ink, together create perfect conditions for hepatitis transmission.

A word of caution, piercings, another growing form of self-expression, poses similar risks. How many of us have actually ask a tattoo artist about autoclave cycles or single-use ink caps? Do we even know what these are and how important this information is?

If you must get a tattoo or a piercing, stick to licensed studios that follow universal precautions. Ask about sterilization, single-use equipment, and don’t hesitate - it’s your blood that’s at risk!

Unsafe Medical Practices:

One would think that in 2025, unsafe medical injections would be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, that’s not true. In clinics, wellness centers, and even spas offering IV drips, B12 shots, or glutathione therapy, the reuse of needles and poor hygiene are still common, especially where these places are minimally regulated.

Rural and semi-urban areas are worse, with 'quacks' still using glass syringes and administering injections for everything from fever to back pain.

It is wise to choose and use reputed medical centers. If you really need to get IV therapy or shots, ensure syringes are unwrapped in front of you and never hesitate to speak up.

Blood is not always visible. Microscopic amounts can linger on poorly sterilized instruments, like the ones used in salons for manicures, pedicures, or shaving. The same goes for dental clinics, especially those that skip autoclaving due to time or cost constraints.

In hepatitis B and C, even a tiny amount of infected blood is enough to transmit the virus. Best to avoid salons that don’t sterilize metal tools or reuse razors. Choosing dental clinics that advertise infection control policies is a wise move.

Hepatitis doesn’t always announce itself with symptoms. It can sit silently in your body for years, slowly damaging your liver. In 2025, it’s not just unsafe blood transfusions or drug use that are to blame. It’s routine, everyday things like vaccines without immunity checks, stylish tattoos done carelessly, or injections in sketchy clinics that are also responsible. What can you do?

Ask your doctor for hepatitis B and C screening. It’s a simple blood test.

Hepatitis B is vaccine-preventable, don’t wait. Get vaccinated.

Whether it’s a tattoo studio, clinic, or salon, your health is your responsibility. Ask questions. Demand answers.

Speak up among your peers, friends and in the community to raise awareness.

Prevention can be as simple as staying informed and making smart choices. After all, health is the only one investment that gives guaranteed lifelong returns!

Dr. Vikram Vora is the Medical Director (Indian Subcontinent) at International SOS

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

