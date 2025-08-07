Parkinson's Disease Has Roots In Kidney Health, Claims Study; Here's What Doctors Say

A new study indicates that Parkinson's disease may not always start in the brain; it could possibly originate in the kidneys.

Scientists at the Department of Neurology, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China, who carried out the study have detected abnormal accumulations of a protein called alpha-synuclein (commonly abbreviated as a-syn) in the kidneys of individuals with Parkinson’s. Since this protein is closely linked to the progression of the disease, its presence in the kidneys raises the possibility that Parkinson’s might begin there and later affect the brain.

The researchers have concluded that propagation of pathologic α-synuclein from kidney to brain may contribute to Parkinson’s disease, and that the PD pathology can originate in the kidney.

That topples the assumptions about Parkinson’s that it is purely a neurological disease, rooted in the health or absence thereof, of the brain.

ABP Live decided to seek the experts’ opinion about the relevance of these findings. Asked why harmful Parkinson’s-linked proteins pile up in damaged kidneys, Dr Kunal Gandhi, Senior Consultant, Nephrology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said, “Damaged kidneys lose their ability to filter out waste and abnormal proteins from the blood, including alpha-synuclein, the protein linked to Parkinson’s. When this builds up in kidney tissues, it may trigger inflammation or even spread to the brain through nerve connections.”

Does that mean that kidney patients are at a hidden risk of developing brain disorders like Parkinson’s? Yes, says Dr Gandhi. “Growing research suggests that people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) may face a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s. Protein buildup and impaired filtering can allow toxic substances to escape into the bloodstream and potentially affect the brain, often without early symptoms.”

Dr Gandhi agrees that keeping your kidneys healthy is quite likely to lower your chances of neurological diseases too. “Healthy kidneys help remove not just physical waste but also harmful proteins linked to brain degeneration. By protecting your kidney function, you may also reduce your risk of long-term neurological issues like Parkinson’s. It’s all connected,” Dr Kunal Gandhi said.

ABP Live also spoke to Dr Sanjay Pandey, HOD, Neurology and Parkinson, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Asked whether Parkinson’s disease can really begin in the kidneys, and not the brain, as this study suggests, Dr Sanjay Pandey said, “Yes, new findings show the kidney may be a starting point. The Nature Neuroscience study found α synuclein, the key Parkinson’s protein, building up in kidneys of patients and in end‐stage renal disease, even without brain symptoms,” Dr Pandey said. He highlighted that in the same study involving mice, injecting α synuclein into kidneys triggered spread to the brain, blocked only by cutting kidney nerves. “This gives strong mechanistic evidence that renal α synuclein can move centrally,” Dr Pandey added.

If that is the case, should people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) be monitored for early Parkinson’s signs? “Absolutely,” says Dr Sanjay Pandey. “CKD patients already show α synuclein deposits and observational data from Korea reports nearly four times the risk of developing Parkinson’s after CKD, especially within three years. So vigilance, neurological screening in CKD patients, is prudent,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Pandey feels that with gut and now kidney involved, Parkinson’s is now rather a whole-body disease. “We’ve known gut α synuclein may seed disease via the vagus nerve, and now kidneys join that picture. It reinforces the view of Parkinson’s as a systemic disorder, starting in peripheral organs and spreading centrally, not a brain exclusive disease,” Dr Pandey concluded.

The key takeaway of this study seems to be that protecting your kidney health could help lower your risk of Parkinson’s, making early screening in CKD patients more important than ever.

Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator