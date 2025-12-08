Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthNew Research Claims: Giloy Becomes ‘Amrit’ During Rainy Season, Offers Double Benefits

New Research Claims: Giloy Becomes ‘Amrit’ During Rainy Season, Offers Double Benefits

"New research shows Giloy’s medicinal compounds peak during monsoon, offering double benefits for immunity, fever, and inflammation."

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Benefits of Giloy:

A recent scientific study has confirmed that the best time to harvest Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) is during the monsoon season. According to this research published in BMC Plant Biology, the medicinal compounds in Giloy stems reach their peak during the rainy days. The study was conducted by Acharya Balkrishna and his team at the Patanjali Research Foundation, giving scientific validation to centuries-old Ayurvedic knowledge.

What Does the Research Say?

Scientists at the Patanjali Research Foundation in Haridwar studied Giloy plants continuously for 24 months, from 2022 to 2024. They collected stem samples every alternate month and analyzed them using modern techniques like UHPLC-PDA and HPTLC. The analysis revealed that three key bioactive compounds in Giloy — Cordifolioside A, Magnoflorine, and Beta-Ecdysone (β-ecdysone) — were found in the highest concentrations in the month of August.

New Research Claims: Giloy Becomes ‘Amrit’ During Rainy Season, Offers Double Benefits

Uses of Giloy

Decline in Active Compounds During Winter:
The study also found that during winter, especially between December and February, the concentration of beneficial compounds in Giloy drops to its lowest. In contrast, during spring and summer, the levels remain moderate. This finding is important because Giloy is widely used for fever, boosting immunity, and reducing inflammation. Harvesting it in the right season ensures that medicines made from it are more effective.

Integration of Ayurveda and Science

Ayurveda has always emphasized the importance of harvesting herbs at the correct time. Ancient texts advise collecting medicinal stems during the rainy season or spring. This new scientific research validates traditional Indian knowledge. Scientists explain that during the monsoon, rainfall and temperature activate the plant’s defense mechanisms, increasing the production of medicinal compounds.

This research is beneficial not only for pharmaceutical companies but also for individuals who use Giloy in home remedies.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna Benefits Of Giloy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Embed widget