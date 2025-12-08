New Research Claims: Giloy Becomes ‘Amrit’ During Rainy Season, Offers Double Benefits

Benefits of Giloy:

A recent scientific study has confirmed that the best time to harvest Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) is during the monsoon season. According to this research published in BMC Plant Biology, the medicinal compounds in Giloy stems reach their peak during the rainy days. The study was conducted by Acharya Balkrishna and his team at the Patanjali Research Foundation, giving scientific validation to centuries-old Ayurvedic knowledge.

What Does the Research Say?

Scientists at the Patanjali Research Foundation in Haridwar studied Giloy plants continuously for 24 months, from 2022 to 2024. They collected stem samples every alternate month and analyzed them using modern techniques like UHPLC-PDA and HPTLC. The analysis revealed that three key bioactive compounds in Giloy — Cordifolioside A, Magnoflorine, and Beta-Ecdysone (β-ecdysone) — were found in the highest concentrations in the month of August.

Uses of Giloy

Decline in Active Compounds During Winter:

The study also found that during winter, especially between December and February, the concentration of beneficial compounds in Giloy drops to its lowest. In contrast, during spring and summer, the levels remain moderate. This finding is important because Giloy is widely used for fever, boosting immunity, and reducing inflammation. Harvesting it in the right season ensures that medicines made from it are more effective.

Integration of Ayurveda and Science

Ayurveda has always emphasized the importance of harvesting herbs at the correct time. Ancient texts advise collecting medicinal stems during the rainy season or spring. This new scientific research validates traditional Indian knowledge. Scientists explain that during the monsoon, rainfall and temperature activate the plant’s defense mechanisms, increasing the production of medicinal compounds.

This research is beneficial not only for pharmaceutical companies but also for individuals who use Giloy in home remedies.

