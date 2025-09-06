Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthNature’s Prescription: How Ancient Therapies Are Powering Modern Wellness

Nature’s Prescription: How Ancient Therapies Are Powering Modern Wellness

Patanjali says that its wellness centre provides holistic health through Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. It focuses on reducing stress and creating physical and mental balance.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to Patanjali, its wellness centre has become an ideal place for those seeking natural treatments and holistic health in today’s stressful and busy life. Patanjali said that founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the centre combines ancient Indian healing methods like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy with modern techniques to offer a unique health experience. The centre not only improves physical health but also promotes mental and spiritual balance.

Patanjali claims, “The biggest speciality of our wellness centre is its holistic approach. Instead of treating only the symptoms of diseases, we focus on their root causes. Ayurvedic treatments like Panchakarma, which detoxifies the body and regenerates tissues, and Abhyanga (herbal oil massage) help reduce stress and improve blood circulation. In Naturopathy, natural therapies like Hydrotherapy, Mud therapy, and Sun therapy are used to enhance the body’s self-healing capacity.”

*Special focus on diet – Patanjali*

Yoga, an important part of Patanjali, plays a key role in balancing physical and mental health. Patanjali says, “Here, regular yoga sessions, pranayama, and meditation sessions are conducted, which help reduce stress, anxiety, and mental restlessness. In addition, special attention is given to diet. At Patanjali, dieticians recommend sattvic and nutritious meals based on individual health requirements, making the treatment process more effective.”

The wellness centre says, “The calm and eco-friendly environment here makes treatment more effective. These centres are located in cities like Haridwar, Delhi, Panchkula, and Guwahati, nestled in the lap of nature. The clean and peaceful surroundings inspire patients to step away from the daily hustle and engage in self-reflection and health improvement. A team of experienced doctors and trained staff ensures personalised care, providing tailored treatments for each individual’s unique health problems.”

*Provides effective treatment for multiple diseases*

It is said that the Patanjali Wellness Centre offers effective treatment for several diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, obesity, and skin-related problems. The treatments here not only reduce dependence on medicines but also provide long-term health benefits through natural methods. The centre is also known for affordable and accessible healthcare services, making it beneficial for people from all walks of life.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Wellness Centre
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
World
Trump To Host 2026 G20 Summit At His Miami Golf Resort, But 'Won't Make Any Money' From It
Trump To Host 2026 G20 Summit At His Miami Golf Resort, But 'Won't Make Any Money' From It

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget