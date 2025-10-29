From Dryness To Redness: Natural And Effective Ways To Rejuvenate Your Eyes After Diwali

(By Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu)

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy, celebration, and emotional warmth. However, amid the festivities, the rapid rise in pollution and exposure to irritants and smoke can significantly affect our eyes. This is why many individuals report dryness, watery eyes, and itching after the festival. In this regard, the following simple yet effective eye care practices can soothe and swiftly heal your eyes, helping you regain clarity.

Emphasising Hydration And Nutrition

Keeping yourself hydrated heals your eyes from within and reduces dryness induced by long nights and environmental irritants. Consume plenty of water to cleanse the body of toxins, and include hydrating, vitamin-rich foods in your diet such as oranges, cucumbers, almonds, spinach, and carrots. Furthermore, consuming herbal infusions like chamomile tea can help restore eye health and improve sleep.

Utilising Lubricating Eye Drops

For individuals experiencing consistent dryness or grittiness, preservative-free lubricating eye drops can be an effective option. These drops offer instant relief from dryness and irritation caused by dust, smoke, and pollution. However, it is important to consult your doctor before use and avoid a purely over-the-counter approach.

Cold Compress Remedy

A simple cold compress can be highly effective for treating redness and inflammation in the eyes. Dip a clean cotton cloth in cold rose water and place it over your closed eyes for 10–15 minutes. Repeating this twice daily will not only reduce irritation and the burning sensation but also detoxify and rejuvenate your eyes.

Screen Time Detox

Returning to long hours of screen time after the festive fatigue can further strain the eyes. Hence, it is important to give your eyes adequate rest and limit screen exposure. Taking frequent breaks, lowering screen brightness, and using anti-glare filters can provide visual comfort and enhance overall eye health in the post-Diwali days.

Netra Tarpan Therapy

Do Netra Tarpana (Eye Rejuvenation Therapy) which is useful in counteracting the effects of pollution on the eyes as it can deeply nourish the optic tissues. This treatment uses medicated ghee to restore eye strength and improve vision naturally.

Wearing Sun Glasses

Wear sunglasses when outdoors, and avoid rubbing your eyes. A simple act of covering your eyes with a cool, damp cloth in the evening can help relax the ocular muscles.

Lastly, if redness, irritation, or blurriness persists for more than two days, consulting an eye specialist is strongly recommended for early intervention and to rule out any underlying conditions. With these mindful eye care practices, you can ensure faster recovery, maintain visual clarity, and support your eyes to remain healthy and resilient.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu is the Director of Dr Basu Eye Care Centre

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

