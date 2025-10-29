(By Dr. Avinash Kumar)

Digestive health usually goes unnoticed until discomfort strikes. But it lays the foundation of overall well-being, supporting immunity, nutrient absorption, and even mental stability. A 2023 survey by the Indian Dietetic Association and Country Delight found that seven out of ten urban Indians experience gut health problems, with 59 per cent reporting them weekly and 12 per cent dealing with them daily. These numbers underscore a growing digestive health crisis, closely linked to dietary shifts, irregular eating patterns, and heavy dependence on processed foods. Understanding which foods strain the digestive system is critical to prevent chronic gastric diseases and maintain long-term gut health.

The Gut–Diet Connection

The gastrointestinal system, consisting of the stomach, intestines, liver, and pancreas, plays a crucial role in food processing and nutrient absorption. When strained with hard-to-digest or inflammatory foods, it can lead to bloating, acidity, constipation, or diarrhoea. Over time, these issues may evolve into conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Identifying common dietary culprits plus making gradual lifestyle adjustments can safeguard digestive balance.

Dairy Products:

Dairy is nutritious but it is problematic for those with lactose intolerance, a condition marked by the body’s inability to break down lactose, the sugar found in milk. This leads to bloating, gas, and diarrhoea when undigested lactose ferments in the colon. Fermented options like yoghurt and hard cheese, or lactose-free options, are gentler on digestion while retaining calcium benefits.

Fried and High-Fat Foods:

Fried snacks and greasy gravies slow digestion process. Not only this, but they also increase the risk of acid reflux by keeping food in the stomach for longer period. Excess fats also disrupt gut microbes while promoting inflammation. Choosing grilled, baked, or steamed options together with incorporating healthier fats like olive oil, nuts, and avocados aids to maintain digestive comfort and nutrient balance.

Cruciferous Vegetables:

Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and kale are rich in fibre and antioxidants but can cause bloating and gas due to complex carbohydrates that ferment in the gut. Cooking these vegetables, by steaming or sautéing, makes them easier to digest while retaining their nutritional value.

Ultra-Processed Foods:

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as packaged snacks, instant noodles, and sugary drinks are among the biggest digestive offenders. Being high in sodium, refined fats, preservatives but low in natural fibre, they slow bowel movement and disturb gut flora. Research links high UPF consumption to greater risks of constipation and inflammation. Replacing them with whole grains, fruits, and home-cooked meals can greatly improve digestion.

Legumes:

Beans, chickpeas, and lentils are excellent plant proteins. However, they are rich in raffinose family oligosaccharides. These are the carbohydrates that are difficult to digest. When fermented in the gut, they lead to acidity and abdominal pain. Soaking legumes overnight or sprouting them, however, helps limit these compounds. Those with IBS or sensitive digestion should start with small portions to boost gradual adaptation.

Caffeinated Drinks:

Excess caffeine from coffee or tea stimulates bowel movement. It also escalates acid production, leading to loose stools or heartburn. For people suffering from IBS or acidity problems, it can further aggravate symptoms. Herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint are milder options and can support gut relaxation.

Spicy Foods:

Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chillies, irritates the stomach lining. It can also accelerate digestion, which results in cramps or diarrhoea. In addition, it can also worsen reflux. Milder spices like turmeric, ginger, or coriander can be used to maintain the flavour and limit irritation.

Carbonated Beverages:

Fizzy drinks and sodas promote carbon dioxide into the stomach. As a result, it generates bloating and gas. They also contain high-fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners that the gut struggles to absorb. Selecting plain or infused water with mint, basil, or lemon provides hydration without digestive distress.

Alcohol:

Regular alcohol consumption irritates the gut lining, accelerates bowel movements, and disrupts the microbial ecosystem. It can cause inflammation, cramps, and acid reflux. Limiting alcohol intake or choosing non-alcoholic versions can thus safeguard the gut from long-term damage.

Dr. Avinash Kumar is Consultant at Kailash Deepak Hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

