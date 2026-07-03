9 Common Causes Of Low Sperm Count That Can Affect Male Fertility And Parenthood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early diagnosis, lifestyle changes, and treatment improve chances.

Low sperm count has become an increasingly common concern among men, and it can make it difficult for couples to conceive naturally. While smoking and tobacco use are widely known to affect fertility, they are far from the only reasons behind declining sperm count. Health experts say that several lifestyle habits, medical conditions, and hormonal issues can also interfere with sperm production and quality. The good news is that, in many cases, identifying the underlying cause early can improve the chances of successful treatment.

What Is Low Sperm Count And What Are Its Symptoms?

Low sperm count, medically known as oligospermia, occurs when semen contains fewer sperm than normal. According to the Mayo Clinic, a sperm concentration of less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen is considered below the normal range. If no sperm are present in the semen, the condition is known as azoospermia.

The most common sign of low sperm count is difficulty conceiving despite having regular, unprotected intercourse. Many men may not notice any symptoms, but some can experience:

Reduced sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Pain, swelling, or a lump in the testicles

Hormonal imbalance-related symptoms

Because the condition often develops silently, fertility testing may be necessary if pregnancy does not occur after a year of trying.

ALSO READ | 38 Brain Parasites After Trip To India? What A UK Woman's Diagnosis Reveals About Neurocysticercosis

Common Causes Of Low Sperm Count

Smoking is only one piece of the puzzle. Several other health and lifestyle factors can significantly affect sperm production and male fertility.

Some of the most common causes include:

Obesity and excess body weight

Chronic stress

Excessive alcohol consumption

Drug abuse

Hormonal imbalances

Varicocele (enlarged veins in the scrotum)

Thyroid disorders

Infections affecting the reproductive system

Long-term use of certain medications

Doctors recommend seeking medical advice if conception has not occurred after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse. Men with a history of testicular, prostate, or reproductive health issues should consider getting evaluated even sooner, as early diagnosis can help identify the underlying cause and improve treatment outcomes.

ALSO READ | 38 Brain Parasites After Trip To India? What A UK Woman's Diagnosis Reveals About Neurocysticercosis

Can Low Sperm Count Be Treated?

In many cases, yes. A low sperm count does not automatically mean infertility. Advances in fertility treatment, along with healthy lifestyle changes, have improved the chances of conception for many couples.

Experts recommend:

Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet

Exercising regularly

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Managing stress effectively

Avoiding smoking, tobacco, alcohol, and recreational drugs

Following medical advice for any underlying health condition

With timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and healthier lifestyle choices, many men can improve both the quality and quantity of their sperm, increasing their chances of becoming a father.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator