Low GI Snacks: A Healthier Way To Manage Hunger And Energy

Low GI Snacks: A Healthier Way To Manage Hunger And Energy

Low-GI snacks are not an imposition but a conscious option that can feed your body in the long run.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
(By Simrat Kathuria)

It is very difficult to sustain energy levels throughout the day, especially with snacks responsible for sudden spikes and dips in blood sugar. Now here comes the low-GI snack to help. Once this low glycemic index food item is eaten, it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream; it keeps hunger at bay and sustains energy. The Benefits of a Low-GI Snack

Benefits Of Low-GI Snacks

High-GI foods send blood sugar flying up and then crashing down, making one feel drowsy, whereas low-GI snack releases their energy slowly over time into the body. These snacks, too, aid Type 1 and Type 2 diabetic patients and those with insulin resistance in maintaining glycemic control. 

Smart Options Of Low-GI Snacks:

  • Nuts and Seeds: Rich in nutrition, healthy fats, and low on the glycemic scale are almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds.
  • Greek Yoghurt with Berries: The rich protein content in Greek yoghurt and the fibre from berries aid in establishing a feeling of satiety, without gauging blood sugar levels. 
  • A Dip for Veggie Sticks: Hummus can be served with vegetable sticks such as chicory, cucumber, or carrot for a fibre-rich, low GI crunchy snack that will satisfy you while keeping blood sugar levels steady.
  • Apple Slices with Nut Butter: Slices of crunchy apple with almond or peanut butter are a great source of fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats, thus making a wonderful low GI snack for mid-afternoon. 
  • Roasted Chickpeas: Some mildly spiced roasted chickpeas give together a crunchy texture with a great plant-based source of protein and fibre, which makes for a satisfying low GI snack that douses the hunger pangs and fuels the body with energy.

Avoid anything with 'energy booster' in its name since most of them are indeed sugar overloads. Keep in smaller portions; otherwise, you are eating more calories.

Simrat Kathuria is Celebrity Dietician and Nutritionist

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Healthcare Healthy Snacks Snacks Low GI Snacks
Advertisement

