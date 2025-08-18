Contact Lens Health Week 2025: The Dos And Don’ts Of Contact Lens Wear And Care

(By Dr Ananya Ganguly)

Contact Lens Health Week 2025: Contact Lens Health Week is observed annually during the third week of August. In 2025, it will be celebrated from August 18th to 22nd. The week is dedicated to promoting healthy contact lens wear and care practices. It aims to educate contact lens wearers about the importance of proper hygiene, wearing schedules, and other factors that can affect eye health.

Theme Of Contact Lens Health Week 2025:

The theme for Contact Lens Health Week, observed August 18-22, is "Healthy Habits Mean Healthy Eyes". This emphasises the importance of proper contact lens wear and care to prevent eye infections and other potential problems.

Appropriate Use Of Contact Lenses

The use of CL has increased tremendously over the years, mainly for vision correction and also for cosmesis. Choosing the right CL can make a significant difference in improving the daily quality of life of a person.

There are few factors to consider when selecting the right CL:

The first step in CL selection is to visit an ophthalmologist for a comprehensive eye examination. This will ensure the proper correction of the refractive error and also management of the ocular surface disorder, if any.

Discussing the lifestyle of a particular person can definitely help the person choose better. A person with an active lifestyle, like in sports or outdoor activities, may prefer daily disposable contact lenses that can be easily discarded after use without the need for cleaning and maintenance. Whereas the person with a sedentary lifestyle may prefer a cost-effective option, monthly disposable lenses.

The material of the lens is crucial for both comfort and functionality.

Soft Lenses: Made of flexible plastic, these are comfortable and adapt quickly to the shape of your eye. They are ideal for beginners and those who prioritise comfort.

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lenses: Though less comfortable initially, these lenses provide sharper vision and are more durable. They are a good option for people with complex prescriptions or corneal conditions.

Essential Practices For Healthy Vision With Lenses

Wearing contact lenses brings benefits like better vision and convenience, but taking good care of them is essential.

Clean Hands First:

Your hands can be full of bacteria, and placing your fingers in and around your eye without properly washing them can result in serious eye infections. Take the time to wash your hands thoroughly before taking out or putting in your contacts.

Always use the right contact lens solution recommended by the specialist to store your lenses. Different contacts require different solutions. Don’t use water, saliva, or homemade solutions to clean your lenses. Always follow the "rub and rinse" method to clean the CL. Even if you use a no-rub solution, it's a good idea to gently rub your lenses with the solution before rinsing them thoroughly. Change the solution in your lens case daily. Never top off old solution with new solutions.

Replace lenses as directed by your eye specialist, whether daily, weekly, or monthly. Unless specifically designed for overnight wear, avoid wearing lenses during sleep.

Your lens case can harbour bacteria and fungi, so rinse your case with a fresh contact lens solution. Leave it open to dry. Get a new case at least every three months to reduce the risk of contamination.

Contact lenses shouldn’t come into contact with water from any source, including tap water, swimming pools, hot tubs, and showers. Water can contain harmful microorganisms that stick to your lenses and cause infections.

Lastly, consult your ophthalmologist whenever you experience any eye discomfort or changes in vision. Contact lenses are safe when they are worn responsibly and cared for properly.

Dr Ananya Ganguly is Ophthalmologist from Disha Eye Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

